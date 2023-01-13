148 energy-efficient homes and significant community investment for Coventry

Coventry is set to benefit from 148 new affordable homes and substantial community investment delivered in partnership between leading housing provider, Stonewater and Countryside, the UK’s leading mixed-tenure developer.

Planning has been approved to provide much-needed, affordable and energy-efficient homes on Elm Fields Farm.

With the world’s attention firmly placed on combating climate change, all the homes will benefit from air source heat pumps to reduce energy bills – with 50 per cent also set to have solar panels installed – as well as electric vehicle charging points to further reduce emissions.

The homes will also be built using modern methods of construction (MMC), with the closed timber panels made in Countryside’s factory and then transported onto site where they are assembled to form the walls of their homes, reducing construction waste.

This approach reduces the amount of carbon embodied in building materials by 25 per cent – when compared to traditional brick and block construction – which is equivalent to the amount neutralised by approximately 16 acres of forest in one year.

Alongside wider financial contributions, significant work will be undertaken to enhance the biodiversity on the site with wildflower meadows and ponds being incorporated into the development.

Green, public open space and play equipment for new and existing residents to enjoy, as well as public art to promote the local area’s history and an apple orchard will also be provided.

In addition, the scheme will support meeting the city Council’s objective for delivering sustainable transport measures, with improved bus and pedestrian access as well as electric car charging points, cycling routes and travel vouchers for residents.

Matt Crucefix, Stonewater’s Director of Development (South and West), added: “We’re really pleased to be working with Countryside to deliver this development. Embracing MMC allows us to provide more well-designed, mixed-tenure communities – speeding up delivery, whilst maximising efficiency and cutting waste.

“Our ambition is to create good-quality homes that are affordable to maintain, which has become even more important in light of the cost-of-living crisis, in addition to supporting the wider community to thrive through investment to strengthen local services.”

Phil McHugh, Managing Director, South Midlands, Countryside said: “We are committed to creating communities that people can be proud of. This site will bring well-located and much-needed affordable housing to Coventry.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Stonewater on this inclusive residential development, which will not only create great quality affordable housing, but also investment in the local economy.”

Through its partnership with the Community Forest Trust (CFT), Stonewater will also be donating £50 for every house it builds on the development – helping to plant five trees and connect more people with nature – as well as planting at least one tree for each home on the development.

The mixed-tenure development will comprise a total of 148 homes offering a wide range of options to meet the housing needs of local individuals and families. This includes 54 homes for affordable rent and 27 for social rent, as well as 50 available for shared ownership and 17 available through Rent to Buy.

Elm Fields Farm is located three miles to the north of Coventry city centre and will be built sitting just off Wigstone Road, Woodway Lane and Hinckley Road, with easy access to the A46, A45, M6 and M69.

Work is expected to start on site at Elm Fields Farm in February 2023.

