Approval given for Mixed-Use City Block in Next Phase of Hallsville Quarter Masterplan

Developer Linkcity has been granted planning permission by the London Borough of Newham for Phase 4 of its Hallsville Quarter development masterplan in Canning Town.

Phase 4 proposes a new mixed-use city block designed by architects PRP, which includes 377 purpose-built student accommodation rooms, a wide range of student amenity spaces including a first-floor garden and 7th-floor roof terrace and 487m2 of new ground floor, flexible commercial floorspace and landscaped public realm. As with the previous phases, Bouygues UK will be the main contractor and will take a low-carbon, sustainable approach. Construction is expected to begin towards the end of the year.

Planning and development consultancy Montagu Evans have been advising Linkcity on Phase 4, which will deliver the final jigsaw piece of the new town centre. It marks the penultimate phase of the Hallsville Quarter Masterplan and is expected to complete in Summer 2025.

In total the Hallsville Quarter development will provide over 1,100 new homes, a new hotel, up to 30,000m2 of leisure, work and retail space with a new art-house style cinema, and community facilities including a new public health centre close to the Canning Town transport hub. New public spaces, pedestrian links, cyclist provisions and secure parking spaces are also included.

Phillippa Prongué, Linkcity Managing Director said, “I’m so thrilled we have been given the go ahead to deliver phase 4 of this significant regeneration project in the London Borough of Newham, which will provide much-needed student accommodation in the area. It’s exciting to see the new town centre coming on at pace and students will bring vitality and diversity to this community.”

