Architects Celebrate Latest Framework Success

National Architectural Practice, GSSArchitecture, are celebrating their latest framework success following the announcement that their North East Studio, based in Newcastle, has successfully secured a place on the North East Procurement Organisation (NEPO) Support Services for the Development of the Built Environment Framework.

GSS, who have enjoyed significant growth within the North East region, can now supply Architectural Services through Lot 3, as well as through some of the multidiscipline teams, of the NEPO framework, which will run for four years from January 2023, with the option to extend for a further two years.

The framework will be available for use by all Contracting Authorities throughout the North East including Local Authorities, NHS Bodies, Central Government, Emergency Services, Educational Establishments and Registered Charities.

Simon Rennison Rae, Partner, and Newcastle Studio Lead at GSSArchitecture, said, “This is fantastic news for our Practice, especially as securing places on both national and local major frameworks has been a key target for us since we opened our Newcastle Studio 6 years ago. The on-going work we are doing direct for Local Authorities and public sector clients we allow us to further diversify our portfolio in the region as well as invest back locally through the sustainable long-term expansion and development of our team.”

The framework success follows a fantastic 12 months for the Newcastle Studio of GSS, with the team relocating to larger premises back in May 2022 to accommodate their continued expansion. Based at Hoults Yard, the Studio has celebrated considerable recent project successes including the multi award-winning Catalyst building for Newcastle University and, in addition, the Practice has secured multiple commissions from contractors, consultancies and developers such as North East hospitality firm, The Inn Collection Group and HyHubs, as well as Durham, Teesside and Sunderland Universities and Sunderland City, North Tyneside, South Tyneside and Northumberland County Councils.

The Practice, which was founded in the Midlands over 140 years ago, is well-established in the UK, and with their Newcastle Studio supported by their offices in Kettering, Gloucester, Harrogate, and Milton Keynes, GSS are able to draw on resource and share knowledge from across the whole of the UK.

Find out about how GSSArchitecture can help you with your projects, and more of their experience with new builds, refurbishments, and redevelopment projects in a wide range of sectors

