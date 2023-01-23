Award-winning asbestos removal company successfully renew HSE licence following an ‘outstanding’ application

Amianto Services, a UK leading asbestos abatement firm, has successfully renewed their three-year asbestos licence with the regulatory board, Health & Safety Executive (HSE).

Since their inception, Amianto Services have worked on large and complex projects across both the public and private sectors; from NHS trusts and higher education providers to the housing sector and established commercial businesses.

As proud partners of award-winning property and development firm, The Sovini Group, the asbestos specialists offers an ‘outstanding’ asbestos and abatement removal service, in addition to their recent expansion of services which has seen them provide thousands of passive fire protection (FIRAS) systems nationwide.

Following a rigorous application process, Amianto Services are proud to have successfully achieved the renewal. Gaining the three-year HSE asbestos license gives clients further confidence that they are working with an established and trusted contractor.

The HSE licence is set in place due to the significant risk’s involved in working with asbestos in public environments. Working with asbestos requires a high degree of regulatory control and the purpose of the HSE licensing is to achieve this.

Following Amianto Services recent accolade their services will be monitored through regular audits and assessment to examine their quality of work as an official licence-holders.

Amianto Services have a strong reputation for quickly and safely removing asbestos, and therefore this recognition demonstrates the company’s commitment to deliver the highest possible standards in all aspects of handling the removal and disposal of asbestos.

Tony Loughran, Managing Director, commented, “Through a significant amount of hard work and a collective team effort, we are all looking forward to continuing our rapid and scalable growth. It is testament to everyone’s hard work and commitment to continually deliver highest standards and maximum safety possible.” For more information, or if you have an upcoming project to discuss with Amianto Services friendly and knowledgeable team, call 0151 529 7111, email info@amiantoservices.co.uk or visit www.amiantoservices.co.uk.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals