Balfour Beatty secures c.£90 million Fife College campus contract

Balfour Beatty today announces that it has been awarded a c.£90 million contract by Fife College for the design and construction of a new learning campus in Dunfermline, Scotland.

Balfour Beatty will be responsible for the delivery of three interlinking buildings spanning over 20,000m2, which will house state-of-the-art teaching facilities and learning spaces for students, staff and business clients.

As part of its commitment to leaving a lasting, positive legacy for the communities in which it operates, Balfour Beatty has committed to 50% of its workforce being made up of people from the local, surrounding area.

Once complete, the campus will bring together c.4,500 school pupils and college students from Fife College, St Columba’s RC High School and Woodmill High School.

Hector MacAulay MBE, Managing Director of Balfour Beatty’s regional business in Scotland, said: “We are delighted to have been appointed to design and construct the new Fife College campus in Dunfermline, testament to our significant experience and expertise in delivering further education projects in Scotland.

“Throughout, we will remain steadfast in our commitment to positively impacting local communities and stimulating economic growth, providing numerous employment opportunities for local people as well as work experience placements for students.”

Main construction is scheduled to commence later this month. At peak construction, Balfour Beatty will employ approximately 400 people including a number of apprenticeship and graduate positions.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals