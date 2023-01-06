Firethorn Trust secures two major occupiers for Peterborough logistics site

Firethorn Trust, a leading commercial real estate investor and developer, has announced the successful leasing of two of its three industrial units at Peterborough South. The development, which is located just six minutes from Junction 17 of the A1(M) and adjacent to Fletton Parkway, is set to achieve practical completion in the first quarter of 2023.

The largest warehouse at the site, measuring 240,830 square feet, has been leased on a 10-year tenancy to a publicly-listed UK housebuilding company, while FreshLinc, a specialist in the transport and supply chain management of fresh, chilled, and horticultural products, has taken a 139,915 square foot space on a 15-year lease.

Constructed to meet net-zero carbon standards and rated BREEAM “Excellent,” the development at Peterborough South is a standout example of sustainability in the industrial sector. The property also features PrimX jointless concrete floors, which are designed to increase safety, reduce costs, and improve high-load resistance over time.

Chris Beer, Senior Associate at Firethorn Trust, commented on the milestone achieved at Peterborough South:

“These tenancies mark an important milestone at Peterborough South, not only as the development is now two-thirds towards full occupation, but it is also the first in the UK to feature PrimX jointless concrete floors, which are designed to save money, enhance safety and increase high-load resistance over time.

“Both companies are leaders in their respective industries, and their moves to Peterborough South is demonstrative of our commitment to providing occupiers with the best facilities for their specific needs, whilst investing in best-in-class products and market-leading innovations.”

Paul McCarthy, Operation Director at FreshLinc Group, added:

“Our strategically located sites mean that we can offer a variety of distribution services, regardless of destination, volume and lead time. It has been a pleasure working with Firethorn, and we are delighted to be growing our presence within the UK network from this new Peterborough hub which will operate under our FLX Ambient Division.”

Savills and Lambert Smith Hampton acted on behalf of Firethorn Trust during the leasing process, while Knight Frank represented the listed housebuilding company. FreshLinc was unrepresented. The development at Peterborough South still has one remaining unit, measuring 94,225 square feet, which is available for leasing. More information about the development can be found at www.peterboroughsouth.co.uk.

