From Popstar to Property: Lovell Homes’ New Appointment is a Hit

A FORMER Brazilian singer is the latest new recruit for leading developer, Lovell Homes, marking continued growth across the North East region.

Putting down his microphone in exchange for a hard hat, Nelson Bonotti has joined Lovell Homes as assistant site manager of the region’s Northshore development in Stockton-on-Tees. Once complete, the site will boast 113 affordable homes with river frontage, on behalf of Thirteen Group.

Before beginning his career in construction, Nelson started singing while he was at university and was in a singing duo for eight years in Brazil, where he was born. The duo, Nelson e Davi, had five songs that were played on Brazilian radio until they decided to finish their music career in 2010. Nelson then made the decision to go into a career in construction.

Nelson said: “From a young age I always loved singing and really enjoyed my time in the music industry. It’s a time of my life I look back on fondly and I’m proud of what we managed to achieve, including our songs getting played on Brazilian radio, which was really quite surreal.

“However, once we made the decision to stop singing in 2010, I began following another passion of mine, construction.”

After leaving the music industry behind, Nelson worked in various construction roles in Brazil, including looking after the cranes for the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, when the stadium hosted the 2014 football World Cup and the 2016 Summer Olympics.

In 2016, Nelson made the decision to move to the UK. He became a labourer and worked his way through the ranks, to become an assistant manager at another national housebuilder, before joining Lovell Homes.

Nelson added: “My 12-year career in the property world both here in the UK and overseas, has afforded me a range of skillsets, allowing me to experience all aspects of the build process. This is something I’m looking forward to bringing into my new role as assistant site manager at Lovell, while developing my skills alongside the region’s growth.

“I’ve joined the Lovell team at what is a really exciting time. We’ve just broken ground at the Northshore development, which is set to be a fantastic site with lots of opportunities for those looking for a new home in Stockton-on-Tees. I’m looking forward to seeing the site develop over the coming months and welcoming our first homeowners this year.”

Last year saw five other new starters join Lovell’s North East region following its launch earlier in the year.

Paul Devaney, area director of Lovell Partnerships in the North East region, said: “It’s great to see our North East region’s continued growth as we start the New Year. 2022 was a brilliant first year for the region, with work beginning at two of our first developments, including the team breaking ground at our Northshore site.

“We welcome Nelson to the team. He brings a breadth of experience across many areas of property, making him a real asset to our Northshore site.”

To find out more about Lovell Homes, please visit: https://www.lovell.co.uk/.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals