GMI Construction appointed for logistics facility

Tritax Symmetry has appointed GMI Construction to develop a 132,750 sq ft logistics facility at Symmetry Park Doncaster. The facility will be built on a speculative basis to net zero carbon in construction.

“Symmetry Park Doncaster has become a prime logistics location with successful companies such as Butternut Box and B&Q choosing to be based here. The highly sustainable facility we are developing will undoubtedly attract a sophisticated business looking for a build which supports its ESG and operational objectives,” said Scott Meakin, Development Surveyor at Tritax Symmetry.

This is the third building to be constructed on the site: the first unit (151,000 sq ft) is occupied by Dogmates Ltd, trading as Butternut Box on a 15-year lease whilst the second unit (430,000) is being built by GMI and has been pre-let to B&Q, which is due to PC imminently. An additional 1.26-acre plot is available for development.

“We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with Tritax Symmetry to deliver a facility that will contribute to the levelling up of the region by providing much-needed logistics space that encourages investment and job creation. This project reflects GMI’s growing position in the construction of manufacturing and logistics facilities not only in Yorkshire, but the other areas in which we operate – in the North West, North East and the Midlands,” added Andrew Hurcomb, GMI Construction Group’s Divisional Managing Director Yorkshire.

Located at Junction 34 of the A1 (M) on the North Nottinghamshire/South Yorkshire border, Symmetry Park, Doncaster is a 54-acre site, located adjacent to J34 A1(M) and Blyth Services.

Representing the development are the Leeds offices of Savills, Dove Haigh Phillips and Colliers International. “Tritax Symmetry’s decision to speculatively build out the net zero carbon in construction 132,750 sq ft unit comes at a time when Grade A standing stock in the region is at record low levels and we are already fielding strong enquiries regarding the unit which will practically complete in quarter three 2023,” concluded Rob Whatmuff, Head of Colliers Leeds.

