Johnson Controls appoints new Enterprise Sales Director, UK&I

Johnson Controls , the global leader for smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, has promoted Sarah Dixon to Enterprise Sales Director, UK&I, effective immediately. As the former General Manager, Fire Suppression at Johnson Controls, Dixon brings a wealth of leadership experience and industry expertise to the wider business.

In her new role, Dixon will continue to bring the team from strength to strength, driving sustainable growth, digital & sustainable outcomes for Johnson Controls customers and positioning the business to thrive in an ever-evolving world.

“I am thrilled to announce Sarah’s new role in the business. Having been with Johnson Controls for two years now, Sarah has shown herself to be a proven leader in fire suppression, applying her experience and insights to some of the most complex fire suppression challenges,” shared Richard Lek, VP and GM, Building Technologies and Solutions, UK&I at Johnson Controls. “She is an asset to the team and I am excited to see her thrive in our enterprise sales function.”

“I’m honoured to have progressed in my role at Johnson Controls and am eager to work among some of the best in the business,” said Sarah Dixon. “I look forward to drawing on my experience to help drive Johnson Controls toward continued industry leadership and global success.”

During her time with Johnson Controls, Sarah has led her team in driving the return of sales for Fire Suppression. Alongside her fantastic work in improving their financial results, Sarah has spent time speaking both internally and externally to encourage diversity and inclusion within the industry.

