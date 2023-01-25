MAG announces plans to deliver £440m second phase of Transformation Programme

Phase two follows completion of Terminal 2 extension as part of 10-year project

UK’s largest group of airports reveals construction partners it will work with to deliver final stage of £1.3bn scheme

More than 500 jobs to be created in two-year construction phase, with redeveloped terminal to unlock billions in economic value for the North

MAG (Manchester Airports Group) today revealed the green light for a £440m of investment in Manchester Airport, creating thousands of jobs and unlocking billions of pounds of economic value for the North over the next decade.

The investment will transform the passenger experience at the UK’s third largest airport, with new spacious facilities, state-of-the-art technology and equipment, and an exciting array of shops, bars, restaurants and airport lounges.

It is the final phase of the £1.3bn Manchester Airport Transformation Programme (MAN-TP), first announced in 2015 with a 10-year vision to revolutionise the customer experience at the Northern hub and unlock the potential of its two full-length runways.

The first phase saw Terminal 2 more than double in size, with the new facility having received positive feedback from passengers and airlines since opening in July 2021.

Phase two will double the size of the existing departure lounge, with a wider selection of shops and food and drink outlets, showcasing the best of what the North has to offer. It will also involve the construction of an additional security hall, fitted with next-generation security scanners.

Mace has been appointed to support MAG with the overall Programme Integration, management and Construction Managers, for overseeing two key elements of the programme – the redevelopment of Terminal 2 and the construction of a new pier, matching the look and feel of the first pier that opened in 2019 and creating extra capacity for aircraft.

Jacobs will be the Principle Designer for Airfield works, delivering a new dual taxiway system to improve airfield efficiency, with flexible aircraft stands.

Vanderlande has been appointed as Principle Contractor for the Baggage systems. The terminal’s new hold baggage system will be able to handle over 5,000 bags per hour, more than doubling its current capacity, with two new teardrop check in islands.

Other key appointments include;

Pascall and Watson, as Principle Architects;

Turner & Townsend, as Programme-wide Independent Cost Consultants;

Buro Happold, as Structural Engineer;

Hoare Lea, as Mechanical and Electrical Consultants;

Atkins, as Aviation Security in Airport Development (ASIAD) consultant.

Paul Willis, Chief Development Officer, Manchester Airport Group, said:

“The second phase of the Manchester Airport Transformation Programme represents the concluding chapter of the most ambitious expansion project in the history of the airport, and in turn signifies a huge milestone for our city, the North and also the wider recovery of the travel industry.

“We are looking forward to working with Mace and all our partners to create a world-class facility that will provide not only regional connections, but also improved global connectivity.

“Their skills and experience will align perfectly with the significant expertise we have within the MAG team, and we look forward to bringing this project to life for the benefit of all our colleagues, passengers and commercial partners.”

The expanded Terminal 2 has already welcomed a number of new airlines to Manchester, and seen the launch or relaunch of a string of key routes. Examples include a brand-new service to Kuwait, a revived service to Beijing and a first UK Transatlantic base for AerLingus.

This latest investment will complete the transformation of Terminal 2, delivering improvement to all stages of the passenger journey – from check-in to baggage reclaims – as well as upgrading its airfield to cater for next generation aircraft.

More than 500 jobs will be created in the construction phase alone, while independent analysis shows around 16,400 extra jobs will be generated by 2040 as a result of the economic activity stimulated by the expansion of the airport and its route network.

Mace will also engage 1,500 young people across Greater Manchester, aim to raise £70,000 for local charities and donate 500 hours of employee volunteering time. Mace and its supply chain partners are also targeting that at least 5% of the workforce should be apprentices for the duration of the project. Over £1.3m in social value has already been created to date.

Jason Millett, Chief Executive Officer, Mace Consult, said:

“It’s fantastic to be delivering a project which will have such a significant impact on levelling-up the UK through job creation and enhanced connectivity. Through our partnership with Manchester Airport and local stakeholders, we will create vital infrastructure for passengers.

“Helping to deliver on our vision for growth, our experienced project and programme consultants will bring their extensive aviation expertise and regional knowledge to apply fresh thinking to our approach. In turn, we aim to continue supporting the aviation sector’s path to recovery post-pandemic.”

Further information, images and CGIs of the transformation programme’s second phase will be released in the coming months.

