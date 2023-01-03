Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards for Landlords

EPC (energy performance certificate) is used to assess the energy efficiency of your property and grades it from A to G (most to least efficient respectively). Once the certificate is issued, the certificate is valid for 10 years. Since 2018, any properties for rent are legally mandated to have an EPC rating of E (at least). However, in 2025, landlords are required to have a minimum EPC rating of C. Including if you are selling a house with tenants. If you are a landlord, here are some of the best tips to help you meet these efficiency standards.

What’s My Current Energy Performance Rating?

Before you start improvising, you need to have an idea of how your buy-to-let property is performing currently. Use the provided government-approved tool to determine your current performance rating. If you have an expired certificate, you need to book an energy assessment as soon as possible.

What Do The Changes To EPC C Targets Mean?

To guarantee the reduction of carbon emissions for buildings and improve overall energy efficiency for your home, every buy-to-let property needs to have an EPC rating of at least C by 2025. In adherence to these guidelines, all new tenancies proposed to start from December 2025 to December 2028 must be done in a property with a minimum EPC rating of C.

How Can I Improve The Energy Efficiency Rating Of My Home?

You can achieve this if you start working on any home improvements as soon as possible. You need to prepare for the construction work to meet the minimum energy efficiency standards. Here are some examples to help you get started.

• Switch to low-energy LED lightbulbs

• Insulate pipes

• Seal gaps in loft hatches, pipes and doors

• Add draught excluders

What Are The Exemptions In Place For Landlords?

Here are some of the exemptions from this rule.

• If the cost of raising your EPC rating exceeds £3,500, your property will be placed in an exemption register for 5 years.

• If it is a temporary building being used for 2 years or less

• If it is a place of worship or other religious activities

• If it is an industrial site, workshop, or non-residential agricultural building that doesn’t use too much energy according to ahci.co.uk

• If it is a detached building where the total floor space is less than 50 square meters

• If the property is due to be demolished by the landlord or seller as long as they have the relevant planning and conversation consents.