New energy infrastructure projects to dominate the agenda at this year’s NSIPs Forum

With energy transition and energy security rising to the top of the agenda for Government and businesses across the UK, the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIPs) Forum convenes in London on 1-2 March 2023, bringing together industry experts to provide the latest updates on new energy projects, changing infrastructure policy and plans to speed up the process.

The NSIPs Forum provides a wonderful opportunity for industry leaders to network and share ideas concerning some of the biggest issues currently facing planning for major infrastructure. This year’s event will provide updates on ‘Project Speed’ – a key initiative in the sector – and a focus on the impacts of increased number of energy schemes, including new energy projects incorporating hydrogen and solar.

Among the keynote speakers at this year’s forum will be Jenny Preece, deputy director of planning at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. She’ll deliver updates for delegates on Project Speed, key policy changes and the progress of the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill.

Other speakers include Matthew Scriven, joint operations lead for NSIP Reform at the Planning Inspectorate, who will give the very latest guidance on making applications in 2023, and Jamie Baldwin, development project director at Ørsted – the largest energy company in Denmark, who will provide valuable insight into how to successfully deliver offshore wind and the lessons to be learned from new developments.

A panel comprising Chris Taylor, head of planning and consents at Progressive Energy,Colin Turnbull, Partner at DWD, Karen Barclay, head of major infrastructure – planning and stakeholder engagement at Anglian Water, will explore the types of infrastructure of infrastructure needed including water and the latest energy projects incorporating floating offshore wind, nuclear, solar and hydrogen, and how to deliver projects at speed.

While another panel discussion involving John Twomey, head of customer management at the National Grid, will look at the challenges facing the grid in view of the ever-increasing number of energy infrastructure projects.

The two-day event will be chaired by Gideon Amos OBE, the former planning inspector, UK Infrastructure Planning Commissioner and head of the Town and Country Planning Association, now managing director of Amos Ellis Consulting.

As a current Council member of the National Infrastructure Planning Association, Amos keeps a close eye on policy and practice developments and feels it is vital for the industry to come together at this crucial time, as we emerge out of the pandemic.

Mr Amos, said: “The NSIPs Forum provides a perfect opportunity for industry leaders in national infrastructure projects to reflect on the past year, provide practical advice on planning and delivery, and help pinpoint the opportunities for organisations to make efficient progress during a period of economic instability.

“In the last 12 years, the NSIPs regime has delivered consents to more than 100 of the UK’s most important, complex, and valuable projects, but we now face unprecedented challenges, including infrastructure delivery, how the economy – and its different sectors – will recover after the pandemic, all in the context of climate change.

“This year I’m delighted our programme will span across a range of live renewable energy schemes involving hydrogen, solar, wind and water, biodiversity, nuclear and National Grid connection projects.

“As ever, there will be practical advice and guidance covering topics like National Policy Statements, climate change, stakeholder engagement and public consultation. However, answering the critical questions surrounding how to accelerate national infrastructure to meet the climate and energy challenges, while properly taking into account the interests of developers, local authorities, communities, and the environment, will always be at the heart of the NSIPs Forum.”

The 11th Annual NSIPs Forum will take the form of an in-person event, held in at the Congress Centre in London. The event is organised by Waterfront Conference Company, which delivers physical and virtual policy conferences for the planning, energy, rail, ports and maritime sectors.

For more information and to register for NSIPs Forum 2023, visit the event website at https://waterfront.eventscase.com/EN/NSIPs23 or for other Waterfront events, visit https://www.waterfrontconferencecompany.com/

