Restructure and Recruitment at Wain Estates

Land and property company Wain Estates has announced a new structure, splitting the company into two separate divisions; Development and Land Promotion.

The change sees Wain Estates Development Director, Jack Brister, promoted to Managing Director of Development and former Urban Splash Land Director, Angela Heaney, appointed as Managing Director of Land Promotion.

Wain Group Executive Chairman Will Ainscough, said: “The changes allow a fully dedicated team to focus on delivering the most important land asset within the Wain Group – Carrington Estate – with quality design and placemaking at its heart.

“It also gives us an opportunity to build a land promotion team that can focus on third party landowners and operate independently from the Group’s other land interests. The separation will allow the division to become a fully-fledged land promoter selling all its opportunities to the open market.”

Carrington Estate, the 1,665-acre former Shell Refinery site, is one of the largest regeneration projects in the UK with the potential to provide 3.5 million sq ft of employment space and up to 4,000 new homes.

Planning permission has already been secured for 597 homes and 1.2 million sq ft of employment. The first employment and residential phases have already been developed. Future phases are to be brought forward imminently.

Jack, who joined Wain Estates in 2019, said: “This is a hugely exciting time. We have a great team and have achieved a lot over the last couple of years. We are now in a position to really deliver on the potential at Carrington and have a number of projects at various stages in the delivery pipeline.

“Carrington Estate presents a major resource for jobs and homes for the whole region and our ambition and commitment is to deliver the very best we can.”

The Development team also includes: Paul Wrigglesworth, Property Director; Will Young, Project Manager; Kevin Fletcher, Project Manager; Jenny Dockney, Senior Surveyor; and Andy Hesketh, Estate Manager.

Experienced land professional Angela Heaney has been recruited to head up the Land Promotion team supported by Planning Manager, Nicholas Mills. The division is already promoting 3,950 residential homes on behalf of third party landowners, but is aspiring to evolve into one of the UK’s leading promoters.

Angela, who has previously worked as a Director for a national housebuilder and a large strategic land promotion company, will be looking to build a new team dedicated to growing the business across England.

She said: “I was attracted not only by the scope and potential of the role, but the culture and values of the Wain Group. You can feel there is a real sense of doing things in the right way to create the best outcomes for landowners. We also have the financial resource and wider Group support to help achieve our objectives.”

Will Ainscough added: “Our motivation is to make Wain Estates the best working environment with clearly defined strategies and career prospects. We want to create the right atmosphere for people to achieve their goals and ambitions.”

