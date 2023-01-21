Retrofit delivery focus for UK cities and regions

A new sense of urgency to scale up retrofit as energy crisis impacts bite, and Government funding flows – Liverpool, Glasgow & Lancashire retrofit summits announced.

The impacts of the current energy costs crisis has brought the urgent need for retrofit into sharp focus across the country, with local authorities building capacity to deliver retrofit at scale, in partnership with the communities they serve.



UK and Scotland governments are now providing the much-needed funding to enable retrofit scale-up to begin, and Low Carbon Homes is helping to galvanise local stakeholders to ensure all actors move in lockstep to optimise action and to ensure all co-benefits are secured.



The popular Low Carbon Homes series of online regional retrofit events continue, with new events announced covering Liverpool City Region, Glasgow, Lancashire. A second Energy Saving Answers innovation showcase event has also been announced.



Retrofit advocates and the events’ organiser, Low Carbon Homes report a noticeable step-change in local authority retrofit engagement and clearer determination to deliver retrofit at-scale, and speed, to ensure all possible benefits are captured as residents struggle to heat their homes.



And industry is also rising to the challenge, offering local communities decarbonisation solutions with Adaptavate, E.ON, IndiNature, Jigsaw, and Stelrad supporting the upcoming retrofit summits.



Upcoming retrofit events (all online):



Liverpool Retrofit Summit – 31 January, 1st, 2nd February 2023. Our third Liverpool event, hosted for the first time by Liverpool City Region Combined Authority.



Glasgow Retrofit Summit – 28 February, 1st, 2nd March 2023. Our third Glasgow event, hosted by Glasgow City Council but covering Glasgow City Region.



Lancashire Retrofit Summit – 21, 22, 23 March 2023. Our second Lancashire event, hosted for the first time by Cosy Homes in Lancashire (CHiL) – a partnership of all 15 Lancashire councils.



Energy Saving Answers – 23 and 28 March 2023. The 2nd innovation showcase event, highlighting 10 more innovative energy saving products, with evidence and case-studies to prove that they work.



“It really is quite remarkable to see the uplift in ambition and capacity at local and combined authorities” says Graham Lock from Low Carbon Homes. “There’s renewed vigour and determination to get on with retrofit and rise to the delivery challenge, while ensuring that benefits start to flow quickly – for residents, neighbourhoods and the local economy”



If you are an installer, retrofit professional, local authority staff member, housing provider or work in the retrofit supply chain in any capacity, sign up to attend these free online events. Go to https://lowcarbonhomes.uk/events and select any you want – and although each one has a local flavour, many of the talks are relevant to all regions of the UK.





