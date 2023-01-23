SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton leads the way on net-zero development

SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton (SLPN) will be the company’s first UK big-box logistics park to achieve net-zero carbon in the construction of all the units and delivery of the supporting infrastructure as a result of a pioneering partnership with primary contractor Winvic Construction Ltd.

SLPN will deliver up to 5 million sq ft of modern distribution space and a new 35-acre rail freight terminal, and is adjacent to Junction 15 of the M1, close to Northampton. The development, which is expected to support over 7,000 jobs, also includes significant infrastructure improvement works, including a bypass of Roade village, improvements to the A45 and M1 Junction 15 and extensive landscaping including new cycle routes and footpaths.

SEGRO and Winvic will deliver the entire project, including all infrastructure and enabling works, at net-zero carbon. This will be achieved through a number of innovations in the construction and procurement processes to reduce the amount of embodied carbon in the base build by approximately 40%, with any outstanding carbon being offset. Initiatives include:

Use of recycled and low-carbon materials

Recycled milk bottles are being utilised for the site’s drainage system – 1,108,430 have been used to date, achieving a 90% carbon saving.

Salvaged materials, including brick, metals, broken concrete and wood are being utilised across the development. All materials – almost five million cubic metres – have been retained on site for landscaping bunds which has resulted in a saving of 7,978 tonnes of carbon.



Shift to green and renewable power

The construction site is powered by hybrid generators, saving 12 tonnes of carbon per week versus 100% diesel.

Vehicles are powered by green diesel (a Hydrogenated treated Vegetable Oil): over 250,000 litres have been used to date, saving 607 tonnes of carbon

Concrete used on site has on average 35% less carbon than traditional mixes

All steel used will have at least 30% recycled content

Reduction of on-site waste

An onsite concrete batching plant means concrete is produced to exact quantities and specifications required, significantly reducing waste and carbon emissions created through transportation.

In line with the company’s Responsible SEGRO commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2030, the scheme has been designed to reduce the amount of embodied carbon as far as practically possible. The carbon that can’t be removed will be offset through a variety of initiatives that will be focused around social value, ecology and renewable energy. These include peat bog restoration in the North East of the UK, a carbon farming project in Somerset and several tree planting schemes. An initial 165,000 Verified Carbon Standard carbon credits have been purchased. SEGRO’s current priority is to reduce carbon emissions, however the company is simultaneously developing its carbon offsetting strategy. The learnings from SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton will inform this strategy.

Andrew Pilsworth, Managing Director, National Logistics at SEGRO said:

“Rapid advances in construction techniques and building design are enabling developers to deliver warehouse units more sustainably, but SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton will be the first time net-zero is achieved across an entire vast industrial site, including the delivery of all on-site and off-site supporting infrastructure.

“This is the result of a truly innovative approach from SEGRO and our partner Winvic to source recycled materials and embed the principles of the circular economy at all stages of the design and development process. Developments such as SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton are vital cogs in domestic and global supply chains, and it is critical we can deliver them to meet our customers’ requirements for net-zero carbon warehousing and help the UK transition to a greener economy.”

Arun Thaneja, Winvic’s Technical Services and Sustainability Director, added:

“Our combined vision for sustainable procurement and operations, has resulted in SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton being a perfect example of how we work in partnership to deliver innovative net zero developments. We hope the scheme becomes a source of inspiration for net-zero in the construction industry.”

