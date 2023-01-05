Southampton based Trant Engineering complete successful upgrade of the Senoko strategic oil fuel depot

The Senoko Oil Fuel Depot in Singapore is a strategic fuel storage depot supporting the Five Powers Defence Arrangement, 5th and 7th US Fleets and the Singapore Government. The UK’s Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) is responsible for the management and maintenance of Senoko. However, an inspection identified several non-conformances in the secondary containment system resulting in the issuing of an improvement notice and a £12.3m contract was awarded to Trant Engineering.

The project required increasing the secondary containment capacity to achieve at least 110% of the volume of the existing twelve 30m diameter fuel tanks, removing gravity drainage and replacing with a pumped system and providing an impermeable barrier within the bund. To achieve these goals, the existing drainage routes had to be altered to allow an equal number of bunds to drain to each of the existing Tilted Plate Separators with only one bund being drained through each separator at any one time, and at a predetermined flow rate. All existing drainage pipes which penetrated through the bund walls were to be sealed and replaced with pressure pipework laid over the bund walls terminating in an adjacent discharge chamber. This would drain by gravity to the nearby existing storm drainage channel system.

The contract has been executed successfully and been handed over to the DIO. Business Development Director, Brendan Dowd says “This unique project utilised our multi-discipline engineering and project delivery teams. We faced a number of challenges, but perseverance and hard work ensured a successful outcome. We are proud to support the DIO with upgrading and refurbishment of their assets around the world.” For detailed info, please visit: https://www.trant.co.uk/news/trant-completes-work-on-senoko-strategic-fuel-depot-in-singapore

Building, Design and Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals