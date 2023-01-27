Stoford delivers Berry Global’s new job-creating production plant

Leading commercial property developer, Stoford has handed over a new purpose-built production plant in Leamington Spa that will create more than 100 new jobs.



Plastics manufacturing company Berry Global has taken receipt of a new 166,859 sq ft unit at the multi million pound Spa Park off Tachbrook Road, close to the A46.



The new pre-let development benefits from strong sustainability credentials including an EPC ‘A’ rating and BREEAM ‘excellent’.



Berry says that the new plant will wash, sift and sort used plastics that will be recycled to produce food-grade materials. When fully operational the facility will be capable of processing seven and a half tonnes of material per hour, with a zero waste policy.



The company is recruiting locally for new roles at the production plant, including mechanical and electrical engineers, technical staff and laboratory engineers.



Spa Park is a multi-let business park scheme that has been developed by Stoford and is wholly owned by BlackRock.



The final phase of development at Spa Park will deliver four new speculative units comprising 151,650 sq ft of office, R&D, production and distribution accommodation. All four units will be available for occupation in Q1 2023.



Darryl Roadnight, Strategic Projects Director at Berry said: “We believe in the power of recycled plastic to positively influence the environmental sustainability of our world. Team members at our new facility will play a critical role as we reuse valuable materials to make new products.”



Stoford Director, Edward Peel said: “Berry is a global leader in plastic and recycled packaging products that has chosen to invest in a new bespoke recycling facility at Spa Park. Its arrival has created many new and highly skilled jobs in the region and further complements the strong list of existing occupiers at the business park.



“Spa Park offers high quality accommodation in a well connected site, near the M40. We’re on track to complete the final phase of the scheme in February this year and are already receiving strong interest from prospective occupiers.”



Berry Global was advised by Baker Rose and Knight Webb.



For more information about Spa Park, please contact retained agents CBRE, Bromwich Hardy and M1 Agency or visit: https://www.spapark.co.uk/

