TG Lynes Announces New MD

Andrew Ingram has been announced as the new Managing Director at leading heating, plumbing and air movement materials supplier TG Lynes.

Long-serving Andrew has taken over the top job at the thriving Enfield-based business from Martin Hastings.

Andrew has been with TG Lynes for almost 20 years having started out as Transport Manager before progressing to General Manager and now MD.

He said he was thrilled to take up the new role and had a clear vision of how to keep the business moving forward.

“Becoming MD of TG Lynes has been a goal of mine in recent years so I am delighted that the board agreed with my ideas and has given me the opportunity to carry on Martin’s fantastic work,” said Andrew.

“TG Lynes offers excellent career progression opportunities and a chance to improve yourself and I am just one example of that.

“The business is in a strong position and has enjoyed seven years of year-on-year growth – but we still have big plans and goals for the years ahead.

“We have great clarity on how we continue to move forward. Our overriding aim is to make the experience as simple and as easy as possible for customers, many of whom have highly pressurised lives.”

Andrew said the business would also continue to look for new products to add to its already extensive range, while continuing to make strides in sustainability and towards net zero.

He added that the business would continue with its promise to support the local community in Enfield. Last year TG Lynes launched its inaugural Helping Hands campaign which saw more than £15,000 of product and labour awarded to three good causes in its vicinity.

Andrew said: “Our commitment to excellence and the four pillars of the business – sustainability, community, integrity and quality – will remain the same.

“We have made significant advances in sustainability and our community work in recent years and we’re keen to continue building in those areas while offering first-class, hassle-free service to customers, old and new.”

Andrew praised Martin for his achievements over six-and-a-half years at the TG Lynes helm. Martin has moved on to become CEO at Leyland SDM which, along with TG Lynes, is part of the Grafton Group.

“Martin has been fundamental in the success we have enjoyed in recent years,” he said. “He has overseen not only tremendous growth but also improvements for colleagues and I wish him all the best.”

TG Lynes stocks industry leading brands and supplies thousands of products including valves, steel and copper tubes and fittings, press systems, composite and plastic plumbing, drainage solutions and support systems and tooling. An extensive plant hire service is also available.

Visit www.tglynes.co.uk for more information.

