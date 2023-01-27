The Island Quarter releases striking new CGIs of bioscience innovation facility

BRAND new images released today by the developer behind Nottingham’s The Island Quarter development showcase what the scheme’s next phase – a ground-breaking new bioscience facility – could look like.

Designed by CPMG Architects, the plans include 245,000 sq ft of high quality, flexible research and laboratory space, across two buildings that will be connected by a glazed link at upper levels and provide a mixture of laboratory, office and meeting spaces.

Proposals were submitted by The Conygar Investment Company PLC to Nottingham City Council in December and, if approved, will see the facility boost the city’s reputation as the bioscience capital of the UK, acting as an incubator for new and growing businesses within the sector.

Christopher Ware, property director at Conygar, said: “Nottingham is a centre of innovation and no more so than within the biosciences sector. This latest phase of The Island Quarter shows our commitment to supporting the city’s role as a leader in the sector by developing a brand new facility to house and nurture some of the most exciting and innovative businesses in the UK.”

The newly released images showcase the facility’s rainwater gardens and medicinal planting as part of the building’s external landscaping, with an ecology-focussed street that links the latest phase with the rest of The Island Quarter – echoing the vision for the overall site. This includes raised planters made with natural stone paving blocks in the style of those found in the heritage buildings – connecting the site’s history with its future.

David Jones, director at planning and environmental consultancy Axis, added: “The Island Quarter is a hugely important regeneration opportunity for the city and these new images will help people visualise the next phase of development at the site, for a state-of-the-art biosciences facility to complement what the city already has to offer.”

The surroundings are designed to respond to the emerging wider masterplan, which is being developed in collaboration with the planning authority and is the subject of ongoing community engagement.

These latest proposals will continue the development of the northern edge of the 36-acre development, which also features a 693-bed student accommodation block, due for completion in summer 2024.

