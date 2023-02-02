Anchor announces consultancy framework to deliver 5700 new homes over the next ten years

Later living provider Anchor is seeking development consultant partners to help realise ambitious plans to deliver 5700 new homes over the next ten years.

Anchor, England’s largest provider of specialist housing and care for people in later life, will deliver the schemes across England, developing retirement communities that comprise 60 or more homes for sale, shared ownership and rent.

The not-for-profit provider, through its new developments consultancy framework, is tendering for four-year partnerships with architects, employers’ agents and cost consultants, structural and civil engineers, mechanical and electrical engineers, planning consultants and principal designers. The total estimated value for delivering projects over the life of the framework is £800m.

Steve Hogben, head of technical and commercial services for Anchor, said: “We have ambitious plans to further our provision for older people across the country. As a result, we are looking to secure long term partnerships with various practices from architects and designers to engineers and we have invited tenders from selected providers, with the view to award these tenders in June 2023.”

Oliver Boundy, Executive Director of Development at Anchor, said: “Helping people enjoy later life is our passion. With an ageing population and a lack of supply, our housing, care and support is needed more than ever.

“Anchor is proudly not-for-profit, which means every penny we make is reinvested into our properties and services, building more and innovating for the future so that people can have a home where they love living in later life. Our mission is to create communities that bring people together, encourage neighbourliness and reduce isolation while providing support services that give residents peace of mind.

“Anchor manages 54,000 homes for both rent and sale to those aged 55 and over, operating across almost 1,700 sites and serving more than 65,000 residents. Our 10-year plan is to build on that success and help address the gap in service provision for older people in England.”

Companies wishing to be considered can access the submission information here. The initial SQ stage will close on the 12 February 2023. Submissions must be received by this date to be considered.

To find out more about the company’s growth strategy and vision for the future, or if you are a landowner, developer or site agent with suitable land then visit: www.anchorhanover.org.uk/professionals/land-acquisition.

