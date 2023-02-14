Anchor breaks ground on riverside development in Rochester

Anchor, England’s largest not-for-profit provider of specialist housing and care for people in later life, and delivery partner, award-winning housebuilder The Hill Group, has officially broken ground on its Rochester Riverside site on Corys Road, Rochester.

Attended by Councillor Habib Tejan, Councillor Vince Maple, Councillor Alex Paterson, Patrick Duffy, Director of New Business at Anchor, and Simon Trice, Managing Director at Hill, the event marked the official start of construction for the development, which will deliver 101 new mixed-tenure homes for people aged over 55. Set to be available to move into from 2024, Anchor’s homes will be part of the large-scale regeneration scheme being delivered by mixed-tenure developer Countryside and housing association Hyde.

Patrick Duffy, Director of New Business at Anchor said: “The start of work on site marks an exciting point for our plans in Rochester. We believe that this development will offer a wide choice for those looking for a new home in their later life, offering the option to be as independent, quiet, or active as they desire as part of a vibrant new community set between the River Medway and Rochester town centre.

“The acquisition of this new 1.6 acre site in 2021 was a fantastic step forward towards our goal of creating 5,700 new homes over the next 10 years, and it is great to see work begin on this new development.”

Simon Trice, Managing Director at The Hill Group commented: “We are delighted to be working with Anchor on this development, which will provide high quality new homes and expand the wide range of housing tenure available at Rochester Riverside. We will utilise our extensive experience to provide energy efficient homes with excellent access to open space and local amenities, which are so important for wellbeing and creating a lasting community. Hill has worked extensively with Anchor in the past and we are proud to have been selected as their delivery partner once again.”

Councillor Habib Tejan from Rochester River Ward said: “I’d like to thank Anchor and Hill for inviting me to the groundbreaking ceremony. We wholeheartedly welcome this investment into Medway and I look forward to seeing the development take shape and provide much needed housing for older people in our community.”

Anchor’s new independent living scheme will provide a collection of one, two and three-bedroom apartments for rent and shared ownership. These new homes will be part of the £419m investment into the regeneration of Rochester where residents will benefit from commercial spaces and amenities right on their doorstep, alongside plenty of open space and excellent transport connections to both Kent and London.

