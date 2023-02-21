Atkins awarded contract on Ireland’s MetroLink

Atkins, a member of the SNC Lavalin Group, has been appointed by Transport Infrastructure Ireland to deliver the detailed design for the Advance Works programme for the MetroLink Project, a high capacity, high-frequency metro railway and integrated public transport network connecting the Greater Dublin Area, including Dublin Airport and city centre.

Atkins, supported by its subconsultants RPS, a Tetra Tech company, will develop the detailed design for a programme of activity to precede the main infrastructure works, including utility diversions, archaeological and heritage works, facilitation of land access and environmental monitoring, with the aim of achieving a level of site readiness to facilitate mobilisation of MetroLink’s main infrastructure works.

Martina Finn, Managing Director, Atkins Ireland, said “The Metrolink Project will provide Dublin with a modern, interconnected transport system that eases congestion and offers commuters faster, more convenient and cleaner transport options in and around the city.

“This appointment builds on our existing role as Operations Advisor for Metrolink and we’re pleased to bring our local teams of experts and global experience in transportation to support Transport Infrastructure Ireland as they progress this exciting project.”

MetroLink is one of the key projects identified in Ireland’s National Development Plan. It will be a first-of-a-kind public transport infrastructure in Ireland, with much of the 18.8km route running underground. The Project will link Dublin Airport, Irish Rail, DART, Dublin Bus and Luas services, linking major transport hubs and key destinations in the city centre, and is estimated to carry up to 53 million passengers annually.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals