Brigade Electronics to showcase its new sensor fusion system at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023

Brigade Electronics will be showcasing its latest concept system, Brigade Fusion, at CONEXPO-CO/AGG 2023 in Las Vegas between March 14th and 18th.

Brigade Fusion uses sensor fusion technology to combine Brigade’s range of safety devices, including its 360-degree camera, radar obstacle detection and M2M RTLS (Real Time Location System) technology. This allows the system to predict high risk events, providing the operator with appropriate and prompt alerts and, if required, signal the machine to prevent movement, slow down or stop entirely if its operator is unable to react in time.

The new system, which has been trialed by several customers in the US and the UK, adds EMESRT (Earth Moving Equipment Safety Round Table) Level 8 and Level 9 collision avoidance to its existing Level 7. This delivers the highest standard in worksite safety for off-road construction and mining mobile equipment.

In addition to exhibiting, Brigade’s Sales Development Manager Henry Morgan, along with Chad Repp from Brigade’s development partner, HED, will be delivering a speech on The Value of Telematics, which will feature live use cases.

As a long-standing member of IFPE and recent Frost & Sullivan Award recipient for Product Leader of NA Off-Highway Telematics, HED is partnering with Brigade Electronics to speak on how telematics enables OEMs to bring successful, value driven solutions to market within their vehicle(s). The detailed use case will highlight how HED telematics, combined with Brigade object detection, is being used to provide collision avoidance, ultimately delivering a safer more efficient construction site.

During the 45-minute presentation, attendees will be able to learn more about telematics and leveraging data through analytics to set notifications for predictive maintenance and alerts of high-risk events, as well as how this converts back to ROI. The Value of Telematics will take place on Thursday, March 16th at 9.30am in the South Hall at booth S229.

Henry Morgan, Sales Development Manager of Brigade Electronics plc, said:

“We are extremely excited to be showcasing Brigade Fusion at CONEXPO. The solution is a result of extensive research and development bringing together third-party technology with our range of high-quality safety devices to create the ultimate safety solution for worksites. For operators, it provides a very robust layer of protection and additional peace of mind. With Level 9, in the event the operator is unable to react in time, signals are sent to slow down or stop the machine. Importantly, the solution is not only modular, but can be integrated with other customer hardware and data, so it can be designed to meet the customer’s specification.”

In addition, Brigade will be showcasing its AI (artificial intelligence) camera system that can detect pedestrians and can be incorporated into Brigade Fusion or used as a standalone system. The device utilizes AI to provide instant audible and visual alerts to the driver as soon as a human is detected nearby the vehicle.

Brigade Electronics will be attending CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 at Las Vegas Convention Center from March 14th to 18th and exhibiting its range of plant and machinery safety systems. Find them in the North Hall at booth N10851.

The Value of Telematics: featuring live use cases will take place at 9.30am on Thursday, March 16th in the South Hall at booth S229.

