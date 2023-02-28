Corrivo adds aluminium window pods to portfolio

Cladding and façade contractors can now get aluminium window pods with super-fast delivery from Corrivo.

After supplying some bespoke window pods for a number of high-profile projects, the Midlands based fabricator, has now expanded their product offering to meet the needs of architects, specifiers and façade contractors.

Surrounding the window frame, aluminium window pods are a popular choice with contractors and specifiers looking to add an architectural statement to their façade. Corrivo can manufacture them in a wide selection of sizes as well as almost any RAL colour, making them the ideal choice to meet the design needs of any façade project.

“We’re always reacting to the demands of our customers to adjust our product range, and after manufacturing some window pods for some recent projects, we’ve now added them to our product range,” says Scott Quig, National Sales Manager at Corrivo Building Products.

“Available in almost any RAL colour and a huge range of designs, aluminium window pods are perfect for complementing various façade designs, such as brick slip or rainscreen systems.

“This will take us into a new market and will help façade contractors, architects and specifiers, working on a range of projects, including new build housing developments and residential apartment blocks.

“Not only will this mean we can help the design needs of new build construction projects, but it will also give even more customers access to our speedy and reliable service.

“We house an experienced fabrication team coupled with state-of-the-art machinery, which allows us to offer rapid, nationwide delivery on all our products – and this new addition to our portfolio will be no different.

“Our super-fast turnaround times are why our existing customers love working with us, and we look forward to showing a new sector how working with us will allow everything to go smoothly and help their project to stay on schedule.”

For more information, visit www.corrivo.co.uk

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals