Cruden Homes set to bring 122 new homes to West Edinburgh

Cruden Homes, part of the Cruden Group, has received planning permission to build 122 new homes for sale in the heart of west Edinburgh. The development forms part of the West Craigs Masterplan – a growing new community between Barnton and The Gyle. Once completed, West Craigs will include at least 1,700 new homes, a new primary school, nursery, health centre, cafe, extensive parkland and woodland and a network of cycle routes that feed into Edinburgh’s Green Corridor.

West Craigs is positioned in the suburb of Maybury, on the edge of rolling countryside with excellent transport links to Edinburgh’s city centre, making it a highly sought-after location. Cruden Homes’ 4.25 acre site is ideally placed within this new community, overlooking the green open space of the newly formed Lennie Park and within walking distance of the popular Cammo Estate.

Designed by ISA Architecture & Design, the range of energy-efficient new homes features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, many with balconies, along with three- and four-bedroom terraced and semi-detached houses and townhouses, all with private gardens. The development will also provide communal electric vehicle charging points and break out garden spaces with BBQ and seating areas for the apartments.

Fraser Lynes, Managing Director of Cruden Homes said,

“The availability of quality new housing remains scarce, so we are delighted to bring these desirable new homes to the market and be part of this fantastic, growing new community, right on the fringes of the Capital.

“West Craigs offers home buyers the best of both worlds, with a wealth of amenities on the doorstep surrounded by an abundance of green space and only fifteen minutes from the city centre. Our plans include a variety of homes to meet differing customer needs and we expect this development to be extremely popular amongst home buyers.”

Work is due to start on site this spring and the first phase of homes is anticipated to be completed by early 2024.

