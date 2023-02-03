Doka acquires 100% stake of scaffolding company AT-PAC

Doka, one of the world’s leading suppliers of formwork with headquarters in Amstetten, Austria, completed the 100% acquisition of scaffolding manufacturer AT-PAC. Both companies initially partnered in 2020 to provide comprehensive global site solutions. The acquisition positions Doka as a single source for formwork and scaffolding for the global construction industry and strengthens the company’s new global business segment, “Industrial Scaffolding”. For AT-PAC this means full access to a global market.

The potential for cooperation between the formwork expert and the US headquartered scaffolding specialist was already impressively demonstrated at bauma 2022 in Munich and generated significant interest from customers worldwide. Doka and AT-PAC highlighted their strong partnership and successful collaboration with a dual-branded stand that was visited by over 100,000 visitors. The impressive 30m-high Ringlock scaffolding landmark tower was climbed by 7,000 selfie-takers to enjoy the spectacular views of the show grounds from the 20m viewing platform. The opportunities presented by combining the world’s leading formwork company with the global scaffolding specialist are enormous.

Opportunities for customers & employees

Robert Hauser, CEO of Doka, says: “I am very enthusiastic about the opportunities that will be offered to existing and future customers, providing them with a wealth of knowledge, integrated products and turnkey solutions for formwork, shoring and scaffolding from a single source. This will allow us to continue to expand together and further strengthen our market position”.

Josh Dundon, previously COO, has been announced as the new CEO of AT-PAC. Commenting on the acquisition, Dundon said: “It is an exciting milestone for AT-PAC to become 100% part of the Doka and thus the Umdasch Group family. It further strengthens and demonstrates the success of our partnership since its inception 3 years ago. The combination of Doka’s industry-leading formwork solutions and extensive global sales network with AT-PAC’s high quality products, services and talent will create incredible value for our customers and opportunities for our employees worldwide.”

