Energy ministry to cut bills and hit net zero targets – Honeywell comments

Last week, the UK Government charged a dedicated energy department with bringing down electricity and gas bills. The Department for Energy and Net Zero will work to reduce the dependence on traditional energy sources, giving the UK more secure and cleaner energy supplies whilst simultaneously cutting emissions.

Simon Pinkney, director of offering manager at Honeywell, welcomes the Government’s move and comments on what else needs to be considered.

“Given rising energy bills, it is great to see the Government take a proactive approach in assigning the energy department to address this issue. Energy consumption is a growing concern for businesses worldwide driven by sustainability targets and, more recently, as energy costs create a burden on the operations of many organisations in the UK.

“Indeed, the UK Government implemented a cap on wholesale business energy bills starting late last year, but it is essential that businesses take steps to reduce their energy usage. Whilst many energy managers start with larger scale or longer-term efficiency projects, like modernising heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to improving building insulation, these efforts typically come with sizeable upfront investments that may not be achievable with smaller budgets.

“One of the most overlooked ways of reducing energy usage is by addressing small power usage, which relates to the volume of power consumed by plugged-in devices. In any commercial building, there can be hundreds of electrical devices, such as computers, printers, water coolers and fridges which collectively account for a significant percentage of a building’s energy use. Data indicates that small power can account for up to 25% of energy in a minimally efficient building.

“Most buildings lack the capabilities to monitor and control small power, but new technologies now make it possible to connect electrical sockets to the building management systems, enabling constant insights and control of small power loads, socket temperature, and more. Energy managers need this level of visibility in their buildings to accurately assess opportunities to lower site energy consumption. It’s critical that energy managers do what they can to drive down building energy use in as quick and cost-effective way possible. The cumulative benefit of addressing small power can deliver on this and make buildings safer.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals