Former MD of RBS Real Estate Finance to be honoured at the Scottish Property Awards

Stuart Heslop, formerly Managing Director of Real Estate Finance at Royal Bank of Scotland, is to be honoured at the 2023 Scottish Property Awards next week.

He will receive the Business Leadership Award at Scotland’s national competition which recognises and celebrates excellence in the Scottish commercial and public property sector.

His recommendation to receive the award came from individuals across the real estate sector who praised his commercial acumen, sharp mind and integrity across all aspects of the sector including development, advisory and internally.

Stuart (52) retired from the bank last year, after 35 years of service and remains active in the property sector as a non-executive director with Knight Property Group and a number of other organisations, where he advises on strategic and funding matters.

Over his career, he has earned the respect of industry colleagues for his considered and calm approach to complex transactions, bringing leadership to his team during a number of unsettling periods, including the banking crash of 2008.

Alan Robertson, Chair of The Scottish Property Awards judging panel, commented:

“It is clear from the recommendations of many individuals from across the Scottish property industry that Stuart Heslop is a highly regarded and respected individual, who has advised countless businesses and individuals across his long career in real estate finance. We are delighted to present the award to him at this year’s event and look forward to acknowledging his contribution.”

Stuart Heslop added:

“I am hugely honoured to receive this award, voted for by my industry peers. I am delighted to be able to continue my work in the sector with many of the people I have worked closely with over the years. The property market continues to thrive despite some of the economic headwinds we are facing and I look forward to contributing to the future success of the many great property companies in Scotland.”

The award will be presented in front of over 600 guests expected to attend the Scottish Property Awards dinner on Thursday 23 February 2023 at the EICC in Edinburgh. For a full list of award finalists, please visit: AWARD FINALISTS 2023 and to book tickets, go to BOOK TICKETS

