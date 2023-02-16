GMI Construction Group Completes Premier Inn’s New Lake District Hotel

GMI Construction Group has completed a 27,802 sq. ft Premier Inn in the Lake District tourist hotspot of Keswick.

Operated by Premier Inn’s parent company, Whitbread, the 71-bedroom hotel is at High Hill, on the site of the former Ravensfield Residential Care Home.

The latest addition brings Premier Inn’s presence to six hotels the in the Cumbria/ Lake District region, the others being in Cockermouth, Kendal, Penrith, Whitehaven, and Ulverston.

Premier Inn estimates the Keswick hotel – which opened its doors on Monday 13th February – will host 30,000 overnight stays per year, with guests expected to generate around £1.8m per year in additional visitor expenditure.

GMI Construction Group was appointed principal contractor by Whitbread’s development partner, Premcor.

As part of its commitment to supporting the Cumbrian supply chain, GMI engaged local contractors whenever possible and used locally sourced products and materials.

Designed to be in keeping with the area, the hotel features locally quarried natural slate roofing and Lakeland stone walling, which wraps around the corners of the facade.

Facilities include a ground floor reception area, an in-house restaurant and bar, on-site car parking spaces, including EV charging points, and cycle lockers. As well as the very latest ‘standard’ bedroom, the hotel also offers 12 ‘enhanced’ Premier Plus rooms.

Premier Inn has created 24 permanent jobs at the hotel, which is within walking distance of Keswick, and is currently recruiting a further two roles.

Karl Hetherington, the manager of Premier Inn Keswick, said: “Opening a new hotel is always a big moment. It is even more special when you have a connection to the local area like I do in Keswick.

“I am very proud of the team we have recruited to run the hotel with me, many of whom are from Keswick and the local area, and I know they will do an excellent job of welcoming our guests and giving them the warm Premier Inn welcome we are known for.”

Marc Banks, GMI’s Divisional Managing Director North West, said: “This is a quality development that has been delivered to Premcor and Whitbread’s exacting standards and is designed to be very much in keeping with the local area. It’s certainly one of the most scenic locations that we’ve ever built a hotel and we trust it will make a significant contribution to the local economy over the coming years.”

