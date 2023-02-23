Green light for new homes in Crowborough

Final planning permission has been given to Dandara to build 103 new homes at its new Braeburn Fields development located in Crowborough, East Sussex, just seven miles from Royal Tunbridge Wells.

The independent housebuilder will start work later this year on the properties in the hamlet of Steel Cross, in the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Of the total number of homes being built on the 7.87-hectare site, 36 will be affordable and 67 private.

Located in a secluded countryside setting just over a mile from the centre of Crowborough, the first phase of Braeburn Fields will feature a selection of three, four and five bedroom homes, along with a children’s play park.

David Garrett, Managing Director of Dandara South East, commented: “We have a long association with Crowborough and are looking forward to starting construction work on Braeburn Fields, which will be a sister development to Pearmain Place where we are currently building 100 homes.

“This development will provide much needed new homes for local people, from those taking their first step on the property ladder to downsizers looking for low maintenance, energy efficient, easy to heat homes.

“We also expect that they will appeal to buyers from North Kent, Tunbridge Wells, London and the Homes Counties, attracted by the location and high standard of living in this beautiful part of the world. Crowborough also seems to have a strong pull for people who have moved away from the area for work and want to come back when they are retiring or looking for a change of pace.”

Dandara will be making a significant contribution to Wealden Council’s Community Infrastructure levy to help deliver improvements to local infrastructure and services including traffic regulation, travel plan auditing and community bus services.

Rebecca Taylor, Head of Land at Dandara South East, added: “Braeburn Fields is a very special place surrounded by trees and hedgerows and we have worked closely with Wealden District Council to ensure the unique character of the area is preserved.

“We are introducing carefully considered landscaping to the site including woodland and tree planting to provide nesting opportunities for birds and an enhancement to wildlife habitats. We will also be making improvements to the pavement along Green Lane and working hard to ensure this development enhances the natural beauty of the area.”

Construction of the new Dandara development will start later this year with a sales launch scheduled for early 2024. Each of the homes will feature energy efficient heating, hot water and lighting designs.

Ideally located for commuters, Braeburn Fields is close to the A26, 7 miles from Royal Tunbridge Wells and 33 miles south of London. It’s just a mile and a half from Crowborough train station with regular services to Uckfield and London Bridge. Crowborough has a wide range of local independent shops, restaurants, supermarkets and schools.

Ashdown Forest is close to the development, with more than 6,500 acres of ancient heathland to explore. Home to rare species of wildlife and plants, it inspired A.A. Milne’s classic adventures of Winnie-the-Pooh. Walshes Park is also close-by.

For more information on the homes being built at Braeburn Fields visit www.dandara.com or call 01892 346 518.

