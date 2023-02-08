M&Y Maintenance and Construction complete £2.2m Fire Safety Works

M&Y Maintenance and Construction have completed an extensive Fire Safety Project on two five storey apartment blocks on Cheapside in Liverpool City Centre.

M&Y were appointed by Redwing in October 2021, to complete works to improve the fire safety of the buildings, including works to the façade, roof, courtyard decking and balconies.

The original timber cladding on both blocks was removed and replaced with new rendering. Remedial render coatings were also applied to the gable elevations to extend the life of the material.

Decking on the courtyard, balconies and roof top garden terrace was removed and replaced with a mix of paving slabs and aluminium decking, further reducing fire risks and improving slip resistance.

One roof was completely replaced, improving the thermal efficiency of the building, with new edge protection also installed.

Together, these improvements should last for a minimum of 15-20 years with correct maintenance.

To complete the project, the steel framed balconies, gable end elevations and an external wall were repainted. Internally, the lobbies of both blocks were also painted to give the building a fresh finish for its residents.

Kevin Moses, M&Y Director of Operations said: “We’re so proud of M&Y’s growth into Fire Safety works. With the support of our experienced staff, we’ve been able to ensure the works at Cable Yard have been completed to the highest standards, leading to safe homes now and into the future. With another fire safety project already underway, we’re excited to continue to develop this workstream and offer fire risk assessment and follow up work to housing associations and local authorities across the North West.”

Alex Andani, Executive Director of Property Asset Management at The Regenda Group said: “We’re pleased to have completed improvements to Cable Yard, leading to higher standards of fire safety throughout. We’d like to thank all of the residents for their patience and support while these works were carried out. We’re especially pleased with the work delivered by M&Y which is to an excellent standard.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals