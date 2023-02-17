Pagabo launches dedicated M&E solutions framework to market

LEADING national framework provider Pagabo has issued a prior information notice (PIN) for its latest framework – the brand-new Mechanical & Electrical Solutions Framework.

Valued at £545 million, the framework has been designed as a solutions-based offering to complement Pagabo’s existing suite of frameworks. A range of specialist M&E subcontractors will be appointed to the framework, which will run for four years after going live.

Pagabo has already been engaging with M&E providers ahead of issuing this prior information notice. It will also hold a market engagement session on 28 February with the wider market to ensure the collaborative development of a truly fit-for-purpose framework.

To allow the framework to be open to a full range of suppliers, it will be split into four value-based lots, allowing organisations to tender for different sized projects.

Lot 1 – Mechanical and electrical design consultancy

Lot 2 – £50,000 to £500,000

Lot 3 – £500,000 to £1m

Lot 4 – £1m to £3m

Lot 5 – £3m and above

The national framework will also be split into a number of UK regions. It will be open to all types of public sector bodies, including, but not limited to, blue light services, housing associations, healthcare, education, aviation, highways and infrastructure, rail, and nuclear.

Jonathan Parker, head of construction at Pagabo, said: “We’re very pleased to be bringing a new framework into our suite of services. The drive and demand for more smart buildings has created more work for companies with mechanical and electrical capabilities, especially in support of the healthcare and higher education sectors, which we’re going to help them compete for.

“Appointing the most suitable supplier for each project will help ensure clients have a collective approach to innovation. Whether it’s offsite manufacturing by the contractor, to electrical modelling to the highest energy standards by the M&E specialist, this framework is one of our offerings that will help build quality project teams.

“We also build into our framework development and tender processes a dedication to SMEs within the industry, making sure they are afforded equal opportunities across our suite of frameworks – and that is no different for this latest framework.”

Cumbria, Northumberland, and Tyne and Wear NHS (CNTW) will be the contracting authority for the new agreement, after holding the same role for Pagabo’s major works and developer led frameworks.

Pagabo works with more than 480 public sector bodies throughout the UK and has successfully helped its clients procure more than £3.6 billion of works, goods and services projects through its suite of frameworks. This work has also generated more than £5.3 billion in social value for local communities.

Suppliers are able to register their interest here: https://in-tendhost.co.uk/pagabo/aspx/ProjectManage/1265

To register for the pre-market engagement, please go to https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ox7eNg5WTpinjG45J4_LOA

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals