Paloma Capital and Graftongate win approval for north London logistics scheme

Private equity real estate investor, Paloma Capital and leading real estate developer, Graftongate, have gained planning consent for the speculative development of a new urban logistics scheme in north London.

Urban Logistics Tottenham will deliver seven new Grade A industrial/warehouse units totalling c.65,000 sq ft on a 2.31-acre site at the corner of Brantwood Road and Willoughby Lane, Tottenham.

The new buildings will vary in size from 6,320 sq ft to 36,970 sq ft and can be combined to suit occupier demand.

Paloma Capital and Graftongate will target BREEAM ‘excellent’ and an EPC ‘A’ rating for the new scheme, which is expected to be available for occupation from Q4 2023.

Charles Lunnon, Director at Paloma Capital, said: “Warehousing remains the most attractive mainstream UK real estate sector and inner London has the greatest disconnect between supply and demand. This acquisition presents a very rare opportunity to develop a strategically located high quality last-mile logistics scheme to address this demand.”

Alex Thomason, development manager, Graftongate, said: “Urban Logistics Tottenham will deliver first class logistics accommodation in a strategic location just 30 minutes from central London. This is a highly prominent and accessible estate with exceptional transport links that will appeal to the occupational market.”

Urban Logistics Tottenham is located at the edge of the Meridian Water Masterplan area, providing direct access to the A406 North Circular via Angel Edmonton Road and easy access to junction 25 of the M25.

For more information, please contact the scheme’s retained agents, DTRE and Cushman & Wakefield or visit www.urbanlogisticstottenham.co.uk

