Sodexo secures new £16.5 million 5-year contract at TriRx Pharmaceutical Services

Sodexo has secured a new £3.3 million a year, five year extension to its catering and FM services contract with TriRx Pharmaceuticals Services in Speke, Liverpool.

Sodexo has been the catering and FM partner at the Speke site since 2012, the facility was acquired by TriRx Pharmaceuticals in February 2022.

Sodexo demonstrated its expertise and capability to support TriRx in the provision of a workplace which supports the productivity and wellbeing of its 350 plus colleagues and contractors based at the facility which manufactures animal and human health products.

The new contract, which starts on 1 January 2023, will see Sodexo’s 50 plus colleagues deliver an ecosystem of services to optimise the workspace for TriRx colleagues. Services include catering, security, cleaning, laundry, workwear, stationery, mail, grounds maintenance, waste as well as general GMP cleaning of production and laboratory facilities.

To elevate TriRx’s employee experience and wellbeing, a newly remodelled restaurant is being introduced, including space to facilitate meeting and social connections. In addition, Sodexo’s Everyday digital app has recently been introduced, enabling TriRx colleagues to order in advance at the touch of a button for grab ‘n’ go options or to eat-in at the facilities staff restaurant.

Julie Ennis, CEO Corporate Services, Sodexo UK & Ireland said: “The Sodexo team at TriRx has gone over and above to understand what is important to the new owners of the Speke facility. We are delighted to have been awarded this new contract and to modernising the food offer. We know how important workplace food is to attracting talent to organisations and having a high quality, flexible food offer will enable TriRx colleagues to feel valued and collaborate more which ultimately helps sustain productivity.”

Sodexo’s corporate services business delivers workplace services, facilities management and food services to some of the world’s most recognisable brands. Its teams have expertise operating across a range of different environments in the corporate sector, including headquarters, regional offices, data centres, manufacturing centres and research and development hubs, in sectors as diverse as professional services, financial services, pharmaceuticals, media and technology.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals