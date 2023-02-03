Speedy awarded a Grade B in Carbon Disclosure Programme accreditation

National construction equipment hire and services provider Speedy, has been awarded a Grade B on the Carbon Disclosure Programme accreditation. The programme assesses their ability to show real progress in operational practices and transparency in their environmental impact.
Speedy’s success in their CDP accreditation is another step closer to their net zero commitments.
In 2021, Speedy became the first plant hire company in the UK to publicly commit to net zero carbon emissions under science-based targets before 2050, and in 2022 accelerated that commitment to achieve the target by 2040.
Speedy’s alignment to SBT targets are important in helping to keep global temperatures within a 1.5C temperature rise to prevent the catastrophic impacts of climate change, in line with 2015 Paris Agreement. Included in that commitment, the company have committed to: reducing its emissions from its vehicles and property estate by 50% by 2030; reducing emissions from its supply chain by 42% by 2030; and reducing its total emissions by 90% by 2040 to achieve Net Zero Carbon.
Speedy launched it’s new ESG strategy at the Speedy expo in October last year. Speedy recently invested extensively in the latest low-emissions EV models for its commercial vehicle fleet, as well as in battery powered tools across their product range. They also launched the UK’s first Net Zero service centre which has now been awarded an A+ energy rating, creating a blueprint for its future new and refurbished service centres.
Amelia Woodley, ESG Director at said, Our goal is to become an ‘A graded’ company, cementing our position as a leading agent of environmental transparency and action. We launched our ambitious ESG strategy ‘The Decade to Deliver’ at the Speedy Expo in October last year, which is an action-based plan that accelerates our drive to achieve net zero before the Government’s target of 2050. We’re working hard to make this decade a period of change focusing on the importance of reducing carbon emissions and finding new industry leading ways of working.
Speedy’s latest CDP rating highlights the significant progress they have made in the last 12 months in committing to transparency and accountability in the targets they have set and report on being 1 of 1600 companies out of 18,700 globally to achieve a CDP B Rating.
