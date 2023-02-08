SterlingOSB Zero ‘Primed for Action’ across the board

Panel product manufacturer, West Fraser, has introduced a new ready-primed version of its industry-leading SterlingOSB Zero board which is ideal for use in a wide range of situations from site hoardings through to building exhibition stands and other installations where appearance is important.

SterlingOSB Zero PrimedPlus is being produced in 18mm thick, square-edged sheets measuring 1220 mm wide by 2440mm long. The factory applied white or grey finish features on both sides and all four edges which are ready for decoration or the application of graphics. The high-quality surface is smooth while the structure is free from knots or voids and from an environmental perspective the ‘Zero’ in the name assures specifiers that the product contains no added formaldehyde.

West Fraser’s Dom West, Sales Director for UK and Ireland, commented: “SterlingOSB Zero is the first UK manufactured OSB with zero-added formaldehyde to deliver health as well as several other technical benefits, making it superior to softwood plywood as well as particleboard. The factory-primed, ultra-smooth surface presents a blank canvas for marketing messages and other types of promotional display. Being rugged and weather-resistant, the SterlingOSB Zero PrimedPlus boards can be used outside for security applications, such as screening or walkways while we’re already getting strong interest from the hospitality sector and shopfitting specialists, as well as housebuilders and other contractors.”

SterlingOSB Zero PrimedPlus is CE-marked and complies with the Forestry Stewardship Council (FSC) and BBA Agreement requirements. The boards are supplied in packs of 50 to cover a total area of approximately 150m². Right across its range, West Fraser has been making substantial investment in reducing the environmental impact of its production processes including signing new contracts with its energy suppliers to ensure that all its power comes from renewable sources that are covered by REGO (Renewable Energy of Guaranteed Origins) certification.

For peace of mind, the boards also conform to European E1 emission standard, comply with BS EN 622: Parts 1 and 5.

For further information, call 01786 812 921 or visit https://uk.westfraser.com/

