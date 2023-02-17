Successful new development launches for Story Homes

Story Homes has recently launched two brand new developments in the North East, and both have received an overwhelming response from customers hoping to be the first to secure their dream Story home.

Robinson Fields, located in the desirable area of North Tyneside, near Whitley Bay and Tynemouth, launched on Saturday 4 February. Demand for the development was so strong that some customers camped outside the marketing suite the night before the launch so they could be the first in line to secure a high specification home. Initially, Story Homes planned to release just five homes for its sales launch. However, due to high demand, additional homes were released to avoid disappointment for its customers.

Riverbrook Gardens, which is in a prestigious position within walking distance of both Alnwick town centre and Castle Gardens, launched on 14 January. The development also received a fantastic response from customers wanting to secure a high quality home designed for modern living.

Sales Director for Story Homes North East, Kye Bradley, said “We’re delighted that our two new developments have been so well received by our customers, and the success of these recent launches demonstrates a continued high demand for quality new homes in the North East.

“We are very much looking forward to opening our new show homes at Riverbrook Gardens, and our ‘show village’ at Robinson Fields, in late summer.”

The first phase of Robinson Fields offers 50 new homes ranging from two to five-bedrooms, which are now under construction. Furthermore, Story Homes was recently delighted to successfully secure planning consent for the remaining 250 homes at the development.

Story Homes previously worked with Northumberland Estates to deliver the former Chancel Place development in Longhoughton. The success of that collaboration gave Northumberland Estates the confidence in Story Homes to successfully deliver these two new high quality developments, on their land in Alnwick and North Tyneside.

When speaking about the recent launches, Colin Barnes at Northumberland Estates, said: “It’s been a pleasure to work with Story Homes on these developments, which are delivering high-quality new homes with excellent access to open space and local amenities that are so important for wellbeing and creating a lasting community.”

Story Homes’ proposals for both developments include a range of two to five-bedroom homes from the Story Collection, designed to suit the flexible living that people are looking for in a new home.

More information about Robinson Fields and Riverbrook Gardens can be found here: https://www.storyhomes.co.uk/developments/robinson-fields/ https://www.storyhomes.co.uk/developments/riverbrook-gardens/

