The construction industry’s cost of not getting it right the first time around

Have you ever wondered why we charge what we do for our firestopping solutions?

Stick with us and in this short article you will find out all about the Quelfire value proposition.

Firstly, it is crucial to understand that our aim has never been to provide the cheapest products on the market, but to ensure the industry has high-quality, tested products alongside all the required support.

With a robust testing programme, we have grown into a brand renowned for its scope of application within the construction industry, providing firestopping solutions for real-life scenarios, based on valued customer feedback and trends on the market.

With an ever-growing library of tested details, this ensures that the industry has primary test evidence over engineering judgements.

Therefore, the value lies in the cost of the tested system, not the cost of each individual product.

We strongly believe that a building needs to be designed around tested details. To achieve this, we work in partnership with all parties involved in the design and management of the installation of firestopping systems to ensure they have all the tools and information to benefit them when making an informed decision about which solution to use, and how to install them.

We also go above and beyond when educating the industry about the importance of fire safety and use every platform available to us; should it be panel discussions at exhibitions, CPD accredited webinars, or one-to-one consultations about early engagement in firestopping.

So why is it worth paying for the more expensive products that come with all these benefits?

Because the cost of not getting it right the first time around is far greater than choosing to work with a competent manufacturer that can support you with tested details and all the necessary technical support along the way.

Any issues that come to light during the design and installation stage will inevitably cause extra costs and delays, extending the projected completion date.

For example, if there is no tested solution at the design stage, you will need to go back and redesign; if products are installed incorrectly, these mistakes will have to be rectified; and if issues are found at the inspection stage, you’ll not only have to rethink the installation of the firestopping products, but the design of them, too.

Ultimately, in worst case scenario, if errors are not identified during the final inspection stage and a fire breaks out when the building is already occupied, risking lives will be the price of cutting corners and not taking building safety seriously.

Using the right product, with the suitable test evidence and guidance of the manufacturer will see firestopping designed and installed correctly.

It may seem more expensive initially; however, money will be saved in the long run by choosing competency over cost and wanting to do it right the first time around.

Let’s start prioritising life safety over cheaper products and money saved.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals