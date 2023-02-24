Two in five UK tradespeople working extra shifts due to the cost of living

More than nine in ten (92%) tradespeople take less than the required amount of annual leave

Almost a quarter (23%) say they can’t afford to take time off

Self-employed tradespeople are the most overworked – 27% work more than five days a week

Tradespeople are working longer hours and extra shifts because of the cost of living crisis, with almost a quarter (23%) saying they can’t afford to take any time off.

The new research by ElectricalDirect, a specialist retailer of electrical products, surveyed workers across the nation to reveal how many are at risk of burnout, and found that almost two in five (39%) have upped their hours in recent months.

A similar number (43%) now regularly work more than eight-hour days, nearly a fifth (18%) do more than five days a week, and over a quarter (26%) even work while feeling unwell.

Furthermore, tradespeople are taking very few days of annual leave, largely for financial reasons. On average, they take just 11 days off a year, but almost a third (32%) take less than a week of holiday every 12 months.

In fact, a staggering 92% take less than 28 days off a year, which is the statutory annual leave requirement.

Broken down by trade, roofers take the fewest days off, averaging just four days of leave a year. In contrast, painter and decorators take the most holiday, but still take less than two weeks off (12).

The trades which take the most and least annual leave are:

# Trade Mean 1 Painter Decorator 13 2 Landscaper 12 3 Plumber 12 4 Joiner 12 5 Builder 11 6 Electrician 11 7 Caretaker/Maintenance 11 8 Window Fabricator 11 9 Locksmith 11 10 Carpenter 10 11 Building Surveyor 9 12 Plasterer 9 13 Bricklayer 9 14 Scaffolder 8 15 Roofer 4

Self-employed tradespeople are the most overworked. They are considerably more likely than employed individuals to work long days (51% vs 40%), work while ill (34% vs 23%) and work at weekends (38% vs 18%). They are also nearly twice as likely to work over five days a week (27% vs 14%).

To help tradespeople avoid or deal with burnout, ElectricalDirect has partnered with Liz Sebag-Montefiore, director and co-founder of HR consultancy 10Eighty, to share some expert advice.

Prioritise – “Take a hard look at your priorities. Get clarity on what really matters. Is there a real deadline? Is it urgent because of who is asking for it? Will it impact productivity or profitability? Where can you adjust, what can you decline, who can help?” Take breaks – “Take breaks from work. Be sure to use any annual leave and leave work behind when you’re off – don’t work in your downtime! Try not to check work emails when you are off and say if you are not contactable.” Pace yourself and relax – “Try to pace yourself and reward yourself for what you can do. You could try mindfulness to relax and reconnect with self, purpose and wellbeing.”

Dominick Sandford, Managing Director at IronmongeryDirect, said: “With the country still fighting the cost of living crisis, it’s completely understandable that many tradespeople feel the need to put in extra hours to increase their level of income.

“However, overworking can have serious consequences, physically, mentally and professionally, and that’s why we’ve partnered with Liz to share some expert advice. Hopefully her tips can help tradespeople deal with the recent increase in workload, so that they can avoid or manage any burnout.”

For more expert advice on how to deal with burnout, visit: https://www.electricaldirect.co.uk/blog/how-to-avoid-burnout

