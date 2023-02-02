Workspace Design Show set to showcase top workplace trends for 2023

From acoustics to furniture to flooring and fabrics, Workspace Design Show is the perfect place to discover the workplace trends for 2023. The show, taking place between 27- 28 February 2023, brings you an extensive exhibitor line-up where the workplace interiors community can gather and celebrate the latest in office innovation. With many new as well as returning exhibitors, London’s Business Design Centre will be the place to explore cutting-edge workspace solutions. Get your free ticket to attend here.

Workspaces are increasingly requiring multifunctional products. Furniture designer Pedrali will be exhibiting the multifunctional BuddyHub Desk, a functional and efficient workstation where users can concentrate and isolate, to partition open spaces and create collaborative and meeting areas. Spacestor will be launching their newest product development, Arcadia, a space-making toolkit for designers which brings the New Landscape for Work.

RS Barcelona will showcase other fully flexible products, among them its ‘you and me’ ping pong table which caters for the recent trend ‘microbreaks’ which are proven to increase productivity. With mental and physical well-being at the forefront of workplace design, Technogym will be showcasing elements of its product ecosystem: connected smart equipment for end-user access wellness. ‘Personal Line’, for example, was created using over three decades of biomechanical experience and feedback, combined with the design skills of iconic Italian designer Antonio Citterio.

Workspace Design Show has every surface covered from flooring to fabrics, which are increasingly used to define different spaces within an office floorplate. Flooring specialists Tarkett and Strata Tiles will both be exhibiting, demonstrating their latest surface solutions. Exploring the importance of colour and texture through fabrics is Kvadrat, a well-renowned textiles company, which produces high-performance, design textiles, rugs, acoustic and window covering solutions for both commercial and residential uses. BIOHM will present the bio materials exhibition, with biological systems at the heart of its inspiration.

Workspace Design Show is showcasing a vast range of products that aid privacy and sound control. Amongst these are award winning firm The Meeting Pod Company, known for their commercial and domestic, indoor and outdoor meeting pods. Mute, meanwhile, will be displaying various solutions to regain focus and allow conversations to flow. Making a return to the show are leaders in sustainable and acoustic finishes, Woven Image, who will be demonstrating the importance of ceilings in acoustic control. Fora Form, one of Scandinavia’s largest furniture manufacturers for social areas will also be exhibiting.

The event will also host some of the industry’s leading architectural lighting specialists, demonstrating the move away from harsh office lighting towards more human-centric solutions. Collaborators include FUTURE Designs, sponsors of the bar area. This UK-based firm specialises in quality bespoke lighting solutions and has recently gained the Carbon Careful sustainable accreditation. Lighting exhibitors include Erco which has a whole portfolio based entirely on LED technology and Delta Light, recognised throughout the world for its subtle blend of ambiance, elegance, functionality, and design, both in interior and exterior lighting. The Indoor and Outdoor intelligent lighting specialist, iGuzzini will also be exhibiting their latest products.

A wide array of leading architects and designers will also be showcasing their perspectives on the latest workplace trends. A series of stunning features will be presented, including The REVIVAL Bar by Moser Associates; The Entrance ‘Destination Workplace Rebirth’ by Gensler, The Lounge: Change by Design, by BDP;

International furniture specialist, The Furniture Practice will curate this year’s Design Talks Lounge in collaboration with multidisciplinary studio Acrylicize. The main stage space will bring together key pieces from leading furniture manufacturers, including Moroso, Andreu World, Arper, Fredericia and Vitra, alongside an immersive installation celebrating material innovation within furniture and interiors.

Workspace Design Show 2023 is bringing together the latest innovations and trends under one roof, with an extensive range of unmissable products. Get your free ticket to attend here.

