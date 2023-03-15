ACS Steels a giggle with 80’s themed marketing campaign – whilst raising funds for industry mental health charity Mates In Mind

The game-for-a-laugh ACS Stainless Steel team has gone back to the 80s with their new marketing campaign – a light-hearted video that’s a change of direction for the manufacturing industry – and sure to make any 80’s TV fan laugh out loud.

Colleagues from the Leeds-based business star in their very own A-Team spoof, labelling themselves the ‘ACS Team’ as they champion safe and sustainable masonry products – whilst having lots of fun in the process!

Gareth Twohey, Commercial Director at ACS, said: “We manufacture technical products and it’s sometimes hard to cut through with technical jargon, so this seemed an effective way to reach our audiences to get their attention and talk to them about some pretty serious subject matter. Plus, we all got to dress up as some of our favourite childhood TV characters and have a blast together in the process!

“But, on a more serious note, we also wanted to raise much-needed funds for our industry’s mental health charity, Mates in Mind. Suicide is still the biggest killer of men under 40, with people working in the construction sector significantly more likely to take their own life. I’ve championed mental health issues for a number of years and encourage anyone watching our video to make a donation via the JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/page/acs-stainless-steel-fixings-ateam Thank you.”

ACS is the market leader in A1 rated products for high-rise buildings – proudly at the forefront of innovation within this construction sector. The new ‘ACS-Team’ video has been released ahead of the company’s much-anticipated brand new product range launch – scheduled for 27th April in London and further venues in May.

Limited availability launch tickets are now available direct from ACS – for more information please visit: https://acsstainless.co.uk/solving-cavity-congestion/

Find out more about ACS here: https://acsstainless.co.uk

