Cambridge Biomedical Centre life sciences development nears completion

Work at 1000 Discovery Drive, a new multi-let laboratory and office space at Cambridge Biomedical Centre has reached a significant milestone. To mark the occasion, Prologis UK, developer of the life sciences project, and main contractor SDC hosted a Topping Out ceremony on 21 March.

The ceremony, which marked the exterior completion of the building and was held in honour of the occasion, included a speech by SDC Contracts Manager and Director, Dan Changer, who discussed the next stage of the building’s construction. The speech highlighted the benefits to the community the project will deliver upon completion at the end of 2023, such as increased job opportunities and continued growth for companies in the region and locally.

Situated at the geographical heart of life sciences in the Cambridge region, Cambridge Biomedical Campus is home to world leading hospitals such as Addenbrooke’s and Royal Papworth. It is also co-located with the University of Cambridge School of Clinical Medicine and provides facilities for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust.

The 103,000 sq. ft. five-storey building, being developed on the southern edge of the Campus, is set to form part of the expanding ecosystem of clinical, academic and commercial excellence through targeting a range of growing biotech and life science businesses.

Since development began in June 2022, Prologis UK has received numerous expressions of interest in the new development. This is in part due to the location of the space meaning that prospective occupiers will benefit from being near the nation’s leading scientific minds from the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology as well as rubbing shoulders with big businesses such as AstraZeneca, Abcam and the university.

Andrew Blevins, Head of Life Sciences at Prologis UK, commented: “This is a momentous occasion for the campus, as we are one step closer to delivering one of the highest-calibre life sciences properties in the country. SDC has been imperative to the successful design and construction of 1000 Discovery Drive, and we’re proud to be creating a space for research-led businesses to brush shoulders with leading academic researchers, life science businesses and clinicians in a way that is unprecedented in the UK.”

Dan Changer added: “As we continue to develop 1000 Discovery Drive, we edge closer to providing the region with a true hub of excellence with the sole purpose of serving the life sciences sector. Not only will the development enable careers development and business growth for companies in the region, but it will also be the pinnacle of discovery and attract the nation’s finest talent. We’re proud to be part of the journey which will see Prologis help to grow the UK’s life sciences industry.”

The design of 1000 Discovery Drive forms part of the emerging Cambridge Biomedical Campus’ 2050 vision, focused on improving connectivity with the surrounding community. Not only will it offer laboratory and office space in a variety of sizes and specifications but will also deliver important amenities for the wider campus and community, such as a café and open-source community centre, to create an environment that is both socially inviting and explorable.

