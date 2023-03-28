Completion of major medical distribution centre, which will support NHS and UK pharmacies

GMI Construction Group PLC has completed a 260,000 square foot medical distribution centre in West Yorkshire.

The facility at Wakefield Hub has been built on behalf of developer HBD and Yorkcourt for PHOENIX Group and will serve the NHS and pharmacies across the UK.

The build programme generated around 150 construction jobs and the completed facility has the potential to create 100 new jobs.

Constructed over 12 months, it features 22 dock level loading bays and seven level access doors to enable the productive arrival and distribution of medical products.

The building is also highly energy efficient, with the inclusion of solar PV panels and 46 electric car charging bays. It also sits among landscaped grounds incorporating a balancing pond plus improvements to surrounding paths and bridleways.

Wakefield Hub is a prime location for industrial and logistics operators, boasting unrivalled access to the M62, M1 and A1.

Existing occupiers include Kitwave Wholesale Group and Newcold. It is being delivered in joint venture by HBD and Yorkcourt and, spanning 200-acres, is one of the largest regeneration projects of its kind in the North of England.

Andrew Hurcomb, Managing Director Yorkshire at GMI Construction, said: “This has been another landmark project for GMI both in terms of the benefits it will bring to PHOENIX, its pharmacies and their customers, but also as another important investment in the Yorkshire economy.

“This project is generating valuable employment opportunities and further enhancing the area’s reputation as a key logistical hub. We are proud to have delivered this scheme as part of our longstanding relationship with HBD and its JV partner Yorkcourt.”

Tom Wheldon, Director and Head of Region at HBD, said: “We’re pleased to be able to welcome PHOENIX Group to Wakefield Hub – its new purpose-built base coupled with unrivalled access to the motorway network will no doubt prove a successful new location as it targets further growth.”

Scott Mackie, Director at Yorkcourt, said: “PHEONIX is an excellent addition to Wakefield Hub and their choice to open here, along with the successful forward funding agreement with clients of Abrdn, is not only a vote of confidence in the scheme but in the region as a place to invest. It’s very positive news for the city.”

