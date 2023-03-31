Elizabeth line platforms kept safe with high performance glazing

Pilkington United Kingdom Limited, part of the NSG Group, supplies 5,000 high performance glass panels to the Elizabeth line project.

Knorr-Bremse Rail Systems UK installs almost four kilometres of high performance glazing as part of screen and door systems across eight Elizabeth line stations.

Almost four kilometres of glazed platform edge screening has been installed across central London’s Elizabeth line stations, keeping passengers safe with the final segment of the landmark rail project now open.

St Helens headquartered glass manufacturer Pilkington UK supplied 5,000 glass panels to Knorr-Bremse Rail Systems UK, which manufactured and installed floor-to-ceiling platform screen and door systems – creating a transparent safety barrier between the platform edge and the track.

The glazed barriers feature on both the 240-metre-long eastbound and westbound platforms at the Paddington, Bond Street, Woolwich, Canary Wharf, Tottenham Court Road, Farringdon, Liverpool Street and Whitechapel stations.

The glazing comprises two pieces of advanced toughened glass, based on the technology that underpins the Pilkington Pyroclear® range – addressing the current risk requirements including barrier safety and blast resistance.

Kristian Chalmers, head of sales at Pilkington UK, said: “We’re proud to be one of the many suppliers from across the UK’s nations and regions that have helped Crossrail to become a reality.

“Naturally, a project like this commands the specification of high-performance materials that can withstand very high traffic while meeting critical safety requirements.

“Knorr-Bremse chose to work with us on the project for the Elizabeth line due to the strength and quality of the Pilkington Pyroclear® product technology, and our ability to meet both a demanding technical brief and a complex programme. The glass is an ideal choice for projects with safety and security standards as high as this. This is reflected by the fact that we now have products listed in the London Underground approved product directory.”

The Elizabeth line will serve 41 accessible stations, 31 of them upgraded, including all three terminal rail stations at Heathrow and services to Reading. It will boost central London’s rail capacity by 10 per cent, bringing an additional 1.5 million people within 45 minutes’ commute of central London.

