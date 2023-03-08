First Bloor Homes site has energy efficient air source heat pumps installed

A new homes development in Leicestershire is the first by Bloor Homes to have energy efficient air source heat pumps installed.

The technology is being used for every home at the housebuilder’s Brooksby Spinney development in Brooksby, north-east of Leicester.

Air source heat pumps are a low carbon technology, that uses the environment to generate 75 per cent of heating and hot water. Just 25 per cent comes from electricity, which also means that the user is not reliant on other forms of energy.

Mike Kelly, Managing Director for Bloor Homes East Midlands, said: “The air source heat pumps are exciting for a number of reasons. Firstly, the heating system will protect homebuyers’ from spiralling energy bills, removing the stress and strain so many are feeling.

“The technology is also more sustainable, allowing buyers to reduce their carbon footprint – an aim that many of us share. 75 per cent of the energy that a buyer will use comes from a sustainable source, which makes a huge difference.

“We are also very pleased to be building the first development for Bloor Homes which will use the technology here in the Midlands. It’s a blueprint which may well become more prevalent in the coming years, so we are delighted to spearhead the use of the technology here.”

The Vaillant aroTHERM plus air source heat pump is designed for a peaceful home, with sound levels as low as 54 decibels. The technology will also be compatible with apps, meaning that users can control their heating on the go.

Steve Cipriano, Commercial Director at Vaillant adds: “Ahead of the introduction of the Future Home Standard in 2025, it’s encouraging to see national housebuilders, such as Bloor Homes, already leading the charge when it comes to creating homes that have energy efficiency and low-carbon technologies at their heart.

“The Brooksby Spinney development is a shining example of the how UK homes will support a sustainable future, and we’re delighted to have worked alongside Bloor Homes on this project.” For more information on the homes at Brooksby Spinney, visit bloorhomes.com

