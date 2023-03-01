Full planning permission issued for new Millwall FC training ground

The planning team at law firm Irwin Mitchell has advised Millwall FC on its plans to build a new training ground in West Kingsdown, near Brands Hatch in Kent- which has now been granted full planning permission.

The Championship football club now has the green light to erect new state of the art facilities on a 50-acre plot, that the club says will be “amongst the best in the country.”

Sevenoaks Council originally approved the plans for the construction of a training academy last October, but full permission was only granted today, following the signing of a s106 agreement.

The site, off Fawkham Road will include buildings for groundsman and security, indoor and outdoor football pitches, artificial turf and training areas, as well as car and cycle parking and hard and soft landscaping.

The planning team advising on the scheme include Nicola Gooch, Planning partner, and Erica Ives at Irwin Mitchell, working with Joe Selby of Selby Projects and Rebecca Burnhams of Quod.

Nicola Gooch said, “We are excited that this project can now proceed and Millwall can create the state-of-the-art training complex which reflects the club’s long-term ambitions. The facility will help the club in its push to the Premier League and to develop the young players that will keep them there. It has been a long and complex process and we wish the club every success going forward.”

More information about the new training ground site and the club’s extensive plans is found by clicking here.

