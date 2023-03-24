Gove launches new report finding potential for 278,000 community led homes

The Community Land Trust Network has published a new report, launched by the Secretary of State Michael Gove MP in Parliament, which finds that industry partnerships could help communities to build at least 278,000 homes through replicable project types.

It is estimated that 80% of these homes would be additional and only made possible due to the involvement of a CLT.

The market opportunities to scale proven models are:

117,000 homes on larger community led exception sites in partnership with developers

30,000 homes on rural exception sites delivered in partnership with housing associations

20,000 homes using portions of large sites, whether urban regeneration or greenfield garden villages

33,000 homes in infill sites in low-density council estates

78,000 homes by 150 larger urban CLTs delivering 500 homes each in cities and towns across the country

These figures would see the notional value of CLT assets rise from £550 million today to £47 billion.

The State of the Community Land Trust Sector 2023 report, which was launched in Parliament on Thursday 23 March with Secretary of State, Michael Gove MP and Danny Kruger MP speaking, explains how the market opportunities can be delivered through a pattern book of replicable models.

The charity is calling on housing associations, councils, developers and other landowners to work with them and partner with more CLTs.

The report collates key data on the current CLT sector:

There are 350 CLTs in England and Wales

They have built or renovated 1,711 affordable homes and there are 5,413 more in the pipeline

CLTs own over 100 other assets including green spaces, community centres and shops

Six in ten CLTs have developed in sensitive areas that are protected by the planning system like Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty and National Parks

Tom Chance, CEO of the Community Land Trust Network, said:



“Communities want to play their part in getting affordable homes built. They want to be clients, not consultees; partners to developers, not opponents; and campaigners working with councils, not against.

“With the right policy and industry support there are clear opportunities to significantly scale up to develop 278,000 community led homes. This kind of agency for communities could become commonplace.

“We are piloting a new growth programme and we want to work with housing associations, developers, local authorities and other landowners to advance the pattern book for delivery approaches.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals