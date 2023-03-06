HS2’s construction partners lead support for Bucks Skills Show

HS2’s joint venture construction partners, Align and EKFB, are extending their support to the local community as lead sponsors of Bucks Skills Show 2023, the county’s biggest careers fare.

The two construction giants, who are responsible for the design and build of Britain’s new railway as it travels through the Chilterns, Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire and Warwickshire, have made a steadfast commitment to ensuring local people can access training and employment opportunities on HS2. Their commitment has been matched by HS2 contractor, Flannery Plant Hire, who are also sponsors and exhibiting at the event.

Their financial support for this year’s event, which takes place on 8-9th March, will help to ensure hundreds of school pupils can participate in interactive careers sessions and discover the world of opportunities available to them. EKFB, Align and Flannery will also be promoting all their latest job vacancies at an open-doors event, suitable for all ages, which takes place from 16.00 – 20.00 on Wednesday, 8 March.

Jhen-Nel Swanston, HS2’s Skills Manager for the region said:

“We’re delighted that our construction partners have stepped forward to support this important event for the local community.

“it’s a great opportunity for young people to learn about the careers and skillsets needed to build HS2, from ecologists and archaeologists to civil engineers and project managers. We hope to inspire the next generation and encourage even more local people to play their part in this transformational project, now and in the future.”

Both EKFB and Align will also be offering pupils the chance to join them this summer for a unique work experience placement, as well as hosting careers conversations to enable students to learn more about the stages involved in designing and building the railway.

Lilia Frunzo, Skills, Education and Employment Manager at Align joint venture said:

“Align is delighted to support this important local event. It allows us the opportunity to showcase all the fantastic opportunities available for young people on HS2, which is Europe’s largest infrastructure project.”

Paddy Patterson, Skills, Education and Employment Manager at EKFB joint venture said:

“EKFB is proud to be sponsoring this important event and we’re looking forward to meeting attendees, answering questions about long-term career progression and inspiring our local communities to join us on this journey.”

Both EKFB and Align are actively recruiting for local talent and encourage anyone searching for an apprenticeship, or a new career opportunity, to visit their exhibitions stands at the Bucks Skills Show’s evening event on 8th March.

Details of all the latest career opportunities working on HS2 an also be found at hs2.org.uk/careers

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals