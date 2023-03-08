Kier to build carbon neutral teaching block in Wales

Construction firm Kier has been selected by Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council to develop a new £25 million net zero carbon teaching block in south Wales. The Hawthorn All-Through School project will deliver new and exciting facilities for staff and pupils from Heol y Celyn English Medium Primary, Hawthorn Primary and Hawthorn High.

It has been designed to achieve net zero carbon in operation though the installation of on site renewable energy sources such as air source heat pumps and photovoltaic panels alongside purchase of renewable electricity from an energy supplier.

Three of the school’s existing buildings will be demolished to make way for a new teaching block. One of these buildings is the old caretaker’s house, with the stone from the Victorian building used in the building of the new structure.

“This project presents a unique opportunity to provide not one but three schools with state-of-the-art facilities which will be a significant asset to the community of Pontypridd for generations to come. With the recently completed Ffynnon Taf Primary School just 10 minutes down the road using a nearby hot spring to heat its classrooms, this project further demonstrates our commitment to providing sustainable buildings in south Wales,” said Jason Taylor, Regional Director at Kier.

The new school will include 27 classrooms, a staff room, offices, reception area, therapy room, library, ICT suite, meeting rooms, DT and music areas and two new multi-use games areas, which are in addition to the existing one and current all-weather pitch.

A new car park and pick up-drop off spaces will also be built as part of the project, as well as a designated bus drop off zone. Procured through the SEWSCAP framework, work is expected to be completed in 2025.

