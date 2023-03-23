MTX gains contract for two more operating theatres at Royal Bolton Hospital

MTX has been awarded a new contract to deliver two more state of the art operating theatres at Royal Bolton Hospital using Modern Methods of Construction to ensure a faster, greener, safer and more cost effective delivery.

The company is nearing completion of two operating theatres due to be in service later this year, to help minimise the backlog of surgeries resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new contract will create a second storey extension to the current single storey development adding a further two theatres to the original development and creating a total of four new theatres with ward accommodation and dedicated plantrooms.

By utilising Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) MTX ensures the fully compliant facilities minimise build times by up to 50% and waste by up to 60%, whilst delivering facilities of exceptional quality.

David Hartley, Managing Director at MTX, explained: “We are delighted to be building two further operating theatres at Royal Bolton. The latest contract award continues a five-year relationship with the Bolton NHS Foundation Trust and is testament to the hard work and expertise of the MTX team.”

The theatres will provide enhanced capacity for both Bolton and Greater Manchester and help to drive down waiting lists in the region. Careful management of the project by the MTX site team combined with MMC principles limits disruption and enhances the speed of delivery, minimising the impact on patient care during the construction period.

The four ultra-modern theatres are being built on what was a staff car park near the Princess Anne maternity unit. They have been designed to work flexibly and adapt for inpatient and day case adult patients. Day case surgeries include ear nose and throat, oral, urology and general specialities.

